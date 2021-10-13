CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Top Famous Bands Started in the College

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools and colleges are the places to develop the curricular and extracurricular activities and talents among the students. Some students among many come up with such talents that can attract the whole world. Mostly, the best talents show the sparks from the school days. Some of them are good singers, painters, dancers and some are good players too. On school days, it is very common that there will be groups of people with similar kinds of interests.

www.ghostcultmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
urbanmatter.com

Amazing TOP Podcasts about Famous David Bowie

David Bowie is a gorgeous singer who can interest nearly anybody with one’s songs easily. His voice is charming. His performance is the same. Each of his albums is unique and deserves special attention. But, some samples deserve to be reviewed in the first turn. We met with writers, critics,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Beatles vs. the Rolling Stones: A History of Their Legendary Rivalry

Thanks to recent remarks by Paul McCartney in the New Yorker, maybe we now can all finally agree that a rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones was — and is! — a real thing, as opposed to just a fan construct. It may never have risen to actual Dodgers/Giants intensity, and sometimes the discharges from both camps have seemed much more jocular than honestly jealous or indignant. But was McCartney joking when he described the Stones as “a blues cover band” and added that “our net was cast a bit wider than theirs”? No — he was asked...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Michael Stipe
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Famous Brands#Rock Bands#Rock Music#Play Music#The University Of Georgia#Radiohead
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Vince Neil falls off stage

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil is injured falling off a stage in Pigeon Forge Friday night. Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil was injured Friday night when he fell off the stage during a solo concert at a Tennessee rock festival.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Is Elvis Presley's Graceland Mansion Haunted?

It's common knowledge that Elvis Presley passed away in 1977, but did his soul ever move on? There have been claims that the King's ghost is still wandering the hallways of his Graceland mansion. We can't help but wonder ourselves, is Graceland haunted?. It has been stated that guests of...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Sammy Hagar ‘Ruined Everything’ at Van Halen’s Farm Aid Debut

The inaugural edition of Farm Aid in 1985 was going to be the perfect place for Sammy Hagar to announce to the world that he had joined Van Halen. Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp's first-annual benefit show was being aired live on national television and radio, offering millions of people their first chance to hear Hagar and Eddie Van Halen perform together. "Too bad I screwed everything up," Hagar deadpanned in his 2012 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy