CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Watch Pro-Shot Video of Metallica Performing “Frantic” at Aftershock Festival

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica just headlined the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, performing two nights. Playing a collection of hits, deep cuts and a full album run through of “The Black Album,” Metallica (Blackened Recordings) in reverse, and more. This weekend’s shows follows their appearance at last month’s Danny Wimmer Presents fest Louder Than Life, and next month’s Welcome To Rockville. Watch Pro-Shot video of the band performing “Frantic” from 2003’s St. Anger album at Aftershock now!

www.ghostcultmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bravewords.com

METALLICA Release Official Live Video For "Ride The Lightning" From Louder Than Life Festival

Metallica have released an official live video for "Ride The Lightning", filmed at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY on September 24. Watch below:. Walmart is set to release their exclusive Funko Pop! Deluxe Album: Metallica. The set includes all four members of the band - James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Jason Newsted - modelled after how they appeared during "The Black Album" era.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hennemusic.com

Metallica share Black Album classic from Louder Than Life festival performance

Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of their 1991 track, “My Friend Of Misery”, from a September 26 appearance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY. The song was part of the band’s performance of their self-titled 1991 record – aka The Black Album – in its entirety during a September 26 closing night appearance at the event, two days after they headlined the opening night of the festival.
LOUISVILLE, KY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

TOM HUNTING Rejoins EXODUS On Stage At AFTERSHOCK Festival (Video)

EXODUS drummer Tom Hunting rejoined his bandmates on stage last night (Thursday, October 7) at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California. The concert marked the 56-year-old musician's first appearance with the group since undergoing a successful total gastrectomy in July in his battle with squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) of the stomach. Video footage of the performance can be seen below.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
KCRA.com

The economic boost Sacramento expects from biggest Aftershock Festival yet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — TheAftershock Festival is expected to be the biggest rock festival in the country this year, which could bring a much-needed boost in business for the hospitality industry in the Sacramento area. After a hiatus last year during the pandemic, Sacramento will once again be center stage for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
gratefulweb.com

Sold-Out Aftershock Festival Welcomes 145,000 Fans Over Four Days

One of the largest events to be held in Sacramento, California in two years, Aftershock returned to Discovery Park October 7-10 with a memorable four-day weekend for the first time in the event’s history, welcoming a record-setting attendance of 145,000 fans and retaining its title of the West Coast’s Biggest Rock Festival.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ghostcultmag.com

Watch Metallica, Korn, Slayer, System Of A Down, Anthrax, Exodus, Halestorm, and More Wish Machine Head a Happy 30th Anniversary

Luminaries from across Metal and Rock have recorded video greetings to wish Machine Head a happy 30th anniversary. The band was founded in Oakland, California after founder Robb Flynn left the Bay Area Thrash band Vio-lence in 1990. Luminaries from across Metal and Rock have recorded video greetings to wish Machine Head a happy 30th anniversary. The band was founded in Oakland, California after founder Robb Flynn left the Bay Area Thrash band Vio-lence in 1990. Among the artists well wishing are members of of Metallica, Korn, Slayer, System Of A Down, Anthrax, Five Finger Death Punch, Testament, Exodus, Behemoth, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, Trivium, Fear Factory, Kreator, Hatebreed, Black Stone Cherry, Death Angel, Fit For An Autopsy, Repentance, Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, and many others. The band also released a 30th anniversary shirt via their merch company which you can order below. Watch the clip here.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Aftershock Festival Returns, Making Sacramento International Destination For Music Fans

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — International travelers are descending in downtown Sacramento this week for the single-biggest annual event the city hosts. The Aftershock Festival is back after a COVID cancellation in 2020. Around 40,000 people are expected each day over the course of the four-day event starting Thursday. The transformation has started and the stage is being set for the crowds at Sacramento’s Discovery Park—a temporary city within a city. The outdoor venue will have lots of COVID protocols in place. “From the beginning of the year, as long as we were going to be allowed by the local authorities, we were going to be bringing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aftershock Festival
metalinjection

Watch MUDVAYNE Play "Dig" And Other Classics at Aftershock Festival

Mudvayne returned to the stage for their second reunion show, their first happening last month. The band performed yesterday, Saturday, October 9, at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California. The group previously canceled their Louder Than Life appearance two weeks ago, due to a positive COVID diagnosis for frontman Chad Gray....
SACRAMENTO, CA
loudersound.com

"I got choked up": Mastodon's Brann Dailor reviews Metallica's Black Album set at Aftershock festival

For the 145,000 live-music starved fans who made their way to Sacramento's Discovery Park over four days, the much-delayed Aftershock Festival was a glorious opportunity to both get your bearings in a world regaining some semblance of normality, and to lose them completely – to surrender to the heady euphoria of loud guitars, breath-taking production and an overwhelming sense of community.
ROCK MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Metallica rock Whiskey In The Jar at Louder Than Life festival

Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of their version of the traditional Irish song, “Whiskey In The Jar”, from a September 24 appearance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY. Metallica won a Grammy Award in the Best Hard Rock Performance category at the 2000 music industry event for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
MetalSucks

Machine Gun Kelly Pelted with Bottles and Branches at Aftershock Festival

You come at the king, you best not miss. Rapper-turned-rocker Machine Gun Kelly has become public enemy #1 of the metal world lately, with Slipknot fans in particular choosing him as the object of their hatred. Metal fans at the Aftershock festival this past weekend in Sacramento, CA let MGK have it, pelting the singer with bottles, tree branches and a smattering of boos throughout his set.
MUSIC
NME

New video sees Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ performed in 50 different styles

A new YouTube video has reimagined Metallica‘s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in 50 different styles – watch it below. The new video is the brainchild of YouTuber and musician Anthony Vincent, who has recently brought us such delights as Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in the style of Deftones and a jazz cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Original horrorpunks the Misfits bring the Halloween spirit to Aftershock Festival

My Chemical Romance were the original headliners tonight but their cancellation in April opened the perfect gap for The Original Misfits to fill. For festival goers not clouded by the fury of losing MCR, spending the evening in the company of horror-punk heroes Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein - as well as Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade - proves quite an honour.
ROCK MUSIC
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy