Watch Pro-Shot Video of Metallica Performing “Frantic” at Aftershock Festival

Luminaries from across Metal and Rock have recorded video greetings to wish Machine Head a happy 30th anniversary. The band was founded in Oakland, California after founder Robb Flynn left the Bay Area Thrash band Vio-lence in 1990. Among the artists well wishing are members of of Metallica, Korn, Slayer, System Of A Down, Anthrax, Five Finger Death Punch, Testament, Exodus, Behemoth, Lamb Of God, Halestorm, Trivium, Fear Factory, Kreator, Hatebreed, Black Stone Cherry, Death Angel, Fit For An Autopsy, Repentance, Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, and many others. The band also released a 30th anniversary shirt via their merch company which you can order below. Watch the clip here.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO