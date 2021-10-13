Watch Pro-Shot Video of Metallica Performing “Frantic” at Aftershock Festival
Metallica just headlined the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, performing two nights. Playing a collection of hits, deep cuts and a full album run through of “The Black Album,” Metallica (Blackened Recordings) in reverse, and more. This weekend’s shows follows their appearance at last month’s Danny Wimmer Presents fest Louder Than Life, and next month’s Welcome To Rockville. Watch Pro-Shot video of the band performing “Frantic” from 2003’s St. Anger album at Aftershock now!www.ghostcultmag.com
