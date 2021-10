The Ghost Cult Magazine Podcast is back! Colleeen Kanosky covered Riot Fest 2021 for the site (read our review here) and she also did some interviews in the Media Tent! She chatted with Blackstarkids, one of the hottest bands in the world right now, on the strength of their killer singles “Juno” – “Fight Club” and now “All Cops Are Bastards! Their debut album Puppies Forever drops October 15th, 2921, and they shared some knowledge about the direction of the band, how they formed, their many influences, and more.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO