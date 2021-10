Up until now, Cadillac dealers have lacked a major customer service component available to other GM brands. That ends next year. Cadillac will be getting its own financing division that'll make the buying experience more streamlined for customers. Very appropriately called Cadillac Financial, an arm of GM Financial, a Cadillac spokesperson told Automotive News the program will launch in the middle of next year. This is something Cadillac dealers have long requested but never received. So why is it happening now?

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO