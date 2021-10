I’ve been refreshing Stacey Solomon’s Instagram for the past 12 hours. No, not because I want to copy the fluffy pink, white and beige aesthetic of Pickle Cottage. Because she announced the arrival of her baby yesterday but has held back the key nugget of information we all really care about: the baby’s name. Maybe it’s because I’m also about to give birth to a baby girl so I’m particularly nervy to see whether a celebrity is going to pip me to the post with our name choice. Or maybe it’s because babies all look the same, so after the gender reveal (which we already knew in this case) the only interesting element is what the kid has been called.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO