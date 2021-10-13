Lady Louise Windsor: This is why she's the Queen’s favourite grandchild

The monarch has been blessed with many children, grandchildren, and a whole horde of great-grandchildren. While she may be too preoccupied, being Queen of the country, to play nanny to all her descendants, she has spent the most time with her grandkids, Princes William and Harry, Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips, Beatrice and Eugenie of York, James and last but certainly not least, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.