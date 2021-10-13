CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lady Louise Windsor: This is why she's the Queen’s favourite grandchild

By Maya Lou
ohmymag.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe monarch has been blessed with many children, grandchildren, and a whole horde of great-grandchildren. While she may be too preoccupied, being Queen of the country, to play nanny to all her descendants, she has spent the most time with her grandkids, Princes William and Harry, Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips, Beatrice and Eugenie of York, James and last but certainly not least, Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
People

Queen Elizabeth Keeps a Bittersweet Photo on Her Desk of Grandson Peter Phillips with Ex-Wife Autumn

Despite Peter Phillips' recent divorce from wife Autumn, they still hold a special place in his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's royal residence. On Wednesday, the Queen presented celebrated pianist Dame Imogen Cooper with Her Majesty's Medal for Music. A photo shows the monarch meeting with Cooper inside Buckingham Palace, where the Queen has several portraits of her grandchildren with their partners displayed in the background.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie reveals touching wedding gift from Prince Philip

The late Duke of Edinburgh shared a close bond with his eight grandchildren, who have shared some sweet and funny anecdotes about their grandfather in a new BBC One documentary. Princess Eugenie revealed how Prince Philip gave her a touching bespoke handmade painting he had done of a bunch of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Louise Windsor
Person
Zara Phillips
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Lady Louise
Person
James
AceShowbiz

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

The oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has revealed the name of her baby girl, two weeks after giving birth to her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. AceShowbiz - Princess Beatrice has named her baby daughter Sienna Elizabeth. The 33-year-old royal and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

How Princess Anne's stunning wedding was inspired by the Queen

The Queen's only daughter Princess Anne has been married twice, and her first wedding day to Captain Mark Phillips was inspired by Her Majesty. The monarch said 'I do' to Prince Philip back in the November of 1947, and when Princess Anne decided to tie the knot, she also opted for a wedding in November.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Has the Queen met Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna following return to Windsor?

The Queen returned to Windsor Castle over the weekend and that has no doubt given her the opportunity to meet the latest addition to the royal family. The monarch's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child on 18 September. Last week, the couple confirmed their daughter's name as Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, with her middle name chosen in honour of her great-grandmother, the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louise Mountbatten#British Royal Family#Uk#Vanity Fair
Hello Magazine

The Queen's majestic home Windsor Castle holds heartfelt memories – inside

Her Majesty the Queen has returned to Windsor Castle following her summer break in Balmoral. The majestic residence used to act as her second home – specifically, her base for occasions such as Easter and Royal Ascot – but she spent a lot of time there with her late husband Prince Philip amid the pandemic, and has stayed there since he passed away in April 2021.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

Which Divorced Couple Does Queen Elizabeth Have A Photo Of In Her Home?

If there's one thing fans love when it comes to the royals, it's getting a sneaky peek inside their palaces. Queen Elizabeth II has given fans a look inside her royal residences on multiple occasions, even showing off personal items such as irreplaceable royal artefacts and personal photos of her famous family.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

What Princess Beatrice's daughter has in common with Princess Charlotte

We recently learned the happy news that Princess Beatrice has welcomed her first child, a baby daughter, with her husband – the Italian count, Edo Mapelli Mozzi. Then, shortly after the little one's birth, Beatrice and Edo shared their baby's name with royal fans via the Royal Family's Instagram account.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy