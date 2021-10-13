CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Ireland: Free contraception to women aged 17-25 from August

By Alex Schrute
ohmymag.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of measures announced in Budget 2022, the Irish government will be providing young adult women aged 17 to 25 free contraception by the end of next summer. The minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, made the announcement that a women's health package worth €31 million was to be set in place to finance the new scheme. Niall Behan, Irish Family Planning Association CEO, said that efforts to remove all costs related to female contraception will allow young women to have more liberty in choosing the best method to prevent unwanted pregnancy. He explained:

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

One third of women unable to access correct contraception amid Covid

Almost one third of women seeking long-acting contraceptives such as coils or implant were unable to do so during the pandemic, troubling new research has found. Covid-19 has profoundly disrupted sexual health clinics, with services forced to shut or run reduced clinics, while staff are transferred to work with Covid patients or forced to self-isolate.It has left women struggling to obtain the most effective long-acting reversible contraceptive choices (LARC) of a coil or an implant due to these requiring face-to-face appointments which have largely been suspended as consultations are carried out remotely via phone or video call.A remote sexual health...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ajmc.com

Women With PCOS May Reduce T2D Risk With Contraceptive Pill

University of Birmingham researchers point to potential benefits via reduced unbound active androgens, low levels of which increase the body’s response to insulin and decrease the likelihood of hirsutism in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) at risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D). Excessive levels of androgens in women...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Gave Birth in Her Grave

Female burial from near Bologna Italy (c. 7th c AD)Pasini ET Al 2018/World Neurosurgery. There are many stories within history that are considered gems due to their uniqueness, but many of them sadly have no hard evidence to prove their validity. It is rare that we find interesting stories buried under dirt that had been piled for over 2000 years. This grave had been discovered in 2018 by archeologists within Bologna, Italy.
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contraception#Contraceptives#Poverty#Instagram#Ohmymag Uk#Homeless Period Ireland
newschannel20.com

Free money will be given to people who get the COVID-19 shot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health providers and community leaders will soon be offering incentives including free money to reach those who are still vaccine-hesitant. The whole point of this vaccine outreach effort is to improve vaccine rates for the lowest vaccinated neighborhoods in the city. It's an effort that Springfield's NAACP has been pushing for months now and hopes to continue.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Homeless
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parade

Here Are the Groceries You Might Be Missing On Store Shelves

Food shortages at your local supermarket are about to be a new normal—if they aren’t already. “Current shortages result from a combination of increased demand—USDA data shows that demand for foods is up 13% versus last year—and tightening supply,” Xavier Naville, author of The Lettuce Diaries: How A Frenchman Found Gold Growing Vegetables In China, food processing company founder and executive and strategy coach explained to Parade. “Depending on categories, tightening supply can come from adverse climate conditions: for example, Canada’s harvest of durum wheat used in pasta is down 30% compared to last year; or it can be because many food factories are operating below capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions in production (i.e., more distance between workers fin meat processing).”
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy