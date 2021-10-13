Ireland: Free contraception to women aged 17-25 from August
As part of measures announced in Budget 2022, the Irish government will be providing young adult women aged 17 to 25 free contraception by the end of next summer. The minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, made the announcement that a women's health package worth €31 million was to be set in place to finance the new scheme. Niall Behan, Irish Family Planning Association CEO, said that efforts to remove all costs related to female contraception will allow young women to have more liberty in choosing the best method to prevent unwanted pregnancy. He explained:www.ohmymag.co.uk
