The Powdersville community came out in full force to help raise money for the Dig Pink foundation which supports breast cancer research. Both teams wore pink jerseys and honored breast cancer survivors and anyone touched by breast cancer with a pink flower. There was a lot of excitement over the raffle which featured 25 prizes and the raffle alone raised $1147 for the cause. It was a great night! The Volleyball was good too! The Lady Patriots defeated the visiting Pendleton High School Bulldogs 3-0 in a non-region match; 25-7, 25-18, 25-12.

POWDERSVILLE, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO