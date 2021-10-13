Where are they now? Robert Todd Davenport
Robert Todd Davenport spent more than 20 years serving his country as a member of the United States Army, during many of its most tumultuous conflicts overseas. The son of William Earl Davenport and Pattie Davenport Carmack, the young Robert did not initially set out to become a service member. In high school, he was an accomplished member of the band, playing a number of instruments including the trumpet, mellophone, tuba and eventually the drums. In fact, he believed that his talents in band would translate to him becoming a music instructor later in life.www.roanokebeacon.com
