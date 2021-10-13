Cross Country Has Standout Performances at SEC Championships

Newark, NJ—-Branch Brook Park—-League Championships. A day filled with many unknowns in the lovely confines of Branch Brook Park. The weather played some games yesterday, with the sun out, then in, then out again as the humidity and heat have been fickle all season. A new drop off location and new team camp site tried to throw us off a bit but, one thing is for certain this crew is resilient. The course didn’t change and our times as a team were stellr! From Novice (more on the meaning of that term later) to Varsity, we showed our grit as true Raiders and recorded personal records (PB’s/personal bests as the great Pete French says) and surging times to really show the league what we are made of! “We didn’t let the new camp location, the humidity or even the beautiful fall foliage throw us off today,” added Erica “Ice Queen” Spina, “We came here with a plan and I think the team results may not have shown, but we executed what we prepared for.” I couldn’t agree more with the Val Kilmer Top Gun enthusiast more, let’s get to some results!