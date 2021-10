GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — Opening statements began in the trial for the Idaho man charged in the murder of Jonelle Matthews, a nearly four-decades-old case that gripped Colorado. Steve Pankey has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder. Jonelle Matthews (credit: CBS) District Attorney Michael Rourke explained there is no DNA evidence linking Steve Pankey to Jonelle Matthews. However, he said there is plenty of other proof pointing to Pankey as the girl’s killer. “What you will hear, over and over and over again,” Rourke told the jury in his opening statement, “are statements. Statements of the defendant…and behaviors that will lead you...

