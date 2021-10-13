CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poetry Foundation Announces 2021 Pegasus Awards and Ruth Lilly & Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowships Winners

By Editorials
sdvoice.info
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Poetry Foundation announces Patricia Smith as the winner of the 2021 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, Susan Briante as winner of the 2021 Pegasus Award for Poetry Criticism, and Bryan Byrdlong, Steven Espada Dawson, Noor Hindi, Natasha Rao, and Simon Shieh as the 2021 Ruth Lilly & Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellows. The awards are sponsored and administered by the Poetry Foundation, an independent literary organization and publisher of Poetry magazine, and will be presented at a virtual awards ceremony on October 21, open to all. This is the first time in many years that the recipients of these annually awarded prizes will be honored together at one ceremony.

