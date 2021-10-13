Poetry Foundation Announces 2021 Pegasus Awards and Ruth Lilly & Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowships Winners

One of the more unpalatable stories to hit headlines in the UK recently was Lord Digby Jones’s bizarre classist rant at the BBC presenter Alex Scott for “her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word” during the coverage of the 2021 Olympics. Outraged, the crossbench peer exclaimed, “Can’t someone give these people elocution lessons?” Alex Scott responded: “I’m from a working-class family in east London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets and I am PROUD. Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent! It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.” Scott’s reply asserts the importance of dialect, accent, and, crucially, the texture (“my grit”) of a person’s language to their individual presence in the world. Lord Digby’s disgust at a dropped “g” harbors the linguistic laws of exclusion (“these people”) as well as an anxiety and fear of our present, that which Q, a.k.a. Kyoo Lee, in their Introduction to Queenzenglish.mp3 (Roof Books, 2021) describes as “the world of dynamic ‘Englishing’ and its polyphonic futurity.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO