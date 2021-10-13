CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvest the Savings with up to $600 Off

TravelPulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicking pumpkins is a sure sign of fall … but we’d much rather help you gather deals to your clients’ favorite destinations. Harvest an all-new collection of offers ripe for the picking, including special savings for holiday season stays.

www.travelpulse.com

Apartment Therapy

Wayfair Is Having a Massive Clearance Sale on Tons of Home Upgrades

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Just in time for the change in seasons, there’s another weekend of sales. Whether you’re looking for decor or larger furniture items, Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearance Sale is offering massive discounts this holiday weekend — and it couldn’t come soon enough. We’re talking up to 60 percent off on sofas, storage solutions, kitchen essentials, home upgrades, accent pieces, and more. Don’t know where to start? We scouted out some of the best deals, including a chic sofa, affordable area rug, and even a stylish find for your furry friend. So hurry up and add to cart before the sale ends!
SHOPPING
New York Post

Save up to 50% off Tarte’s bestsellers in their week-long birthday sale

If you’re a big fan of Tarte Cosmetics, this is your lucky day!. In honor of the cosmetic company’s 21st birthday, Tarte is debuting an entire week of epic discounts on some of their most popular items, including their cult-favorite Shape Tape Concealer. The sale starts on Sunday, Oct. 3 and concludes on the following Sunday, Oct. 10.
MAKEUP
rekkerd.org

Luftrum Autumn Sale: Save up to 50% off on sounds & Kontakt instruments

Luftrum has announced the launch of an Autumn Sale, offering discounts of up to 50% off on all products for a few days only. The wind is rising and leaves are falling, and if a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour, so we are having a storewide Autumn Sale, everything is discounted, and you can save up to 50% in the Sound Shop until October 16.
SHOPPING
goodmorningamerica.com

Save up to 50% off this weekend during Old Navy's sitewide sale

Just in time for the long weekend, Old Navy has added a sale for this season's looks at affordable prices in every style, size and color. The sale offers up to 50% sitewide for men, women, children and fashion accessories. In addition to discounted prices, an additional 35% off at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneytalksnews.com

Halloween and Harvest Decor at Ace Hardware: Up to 25% off

Save on a selection of Halloween and harvest decor. Shop Now at Ace Hardware Tips Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. Pictured is the Celebrations Grim Reaper Halloween Decor for $39.99 (low by $15).
HOME & GARDEN
moneysavingmom.com

Up to 56% off Candy!

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 56% off candy! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Brach’s Kiddie Mix Variety Candy, 175 Count for just $10.23!. Get this Brach’s Classic Candy Corn, 44oz, Over 2lb Value Size (Pack of 2) for just $12.39!. Get this Black Forest,...
SHOPPING
MLive.com

Coach Outlet clearance sale, up to 70% off handbags, wallets, backpacks

Coach Outlet’s clearance sale offers up to 70% off bags, backpacks, wallets, and more. Featuring an array of premium Coach products at irresistible outlet prices, this clearance event makes for the perfect excuse to snag a new accessory for fall. Coach is a global fashion house inspired by the freedom...
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Popular Items on Sale

Americans are struggling to check off every item on their grocery list due to a combination of price hikes, purchase limits, and shortages. Even Costco isn't immune to the ongoing supply chain issues, with members reporting rising totals on their receipts. Luckily, the warehouse chain just announced a sale on...
RETAIL
WGAU

Black Friday 2021: Best Buy, Target, others announce early holiday sales

Stores are preparing for a busy holiday season, so they’re not even waiting for the traditional start of the shopping season to get here. Industry experts, you may want to focus on in-store shopping instead of doing all your shopping online because of slower mail service and supply chain issues, Good Morning America reported.
SHOPPING
MarketWatch

Kohl's will offer discounts to customers who opt for store pickup for holiday season orders

Kohl's Corp. will offer a $5 discount on qualifying orders periodically throughout the holiday season to customers who choose to pick up their orders at one of the department store chain's 1,100 locations. Most orders are ready in an hour. The program is part of Kohl's holiday season plan, with promotions starting October 20 at the Kohl's Lowest Prices of the Season Event, happening through October 24. The company is also offering other cash back offers and customer rewards over the next couple of months. Kohl's stock is up 13.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 18.2% for the period.
RETAIL
EatThis

Shoppers Are Delighted Over 7 Costco Items They "Didn't Know" Existed

That feeling when you've stopped into Costco for a small handful of grocery basics, and a product you weren't even looking for just jumps out at you. You didn't know this brand you love made that! Or, wait—how had you never noticed this food here before? This weekend on social media, Costco members from across the country are dishing on new discoveries that many say are likely to become permanent staples in their grocery orders. Have you tried these Costco gems?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNET

Save up to 30% off board games for the whole family

Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit and Risk are all classic games that can create epic rivalries and fond memories with your friends and family. I can't play Monopoly to this day because of my competitive family, but don't let this stop you from crushing the competition one board game at a time. This deal of the day from Amazon is all about board games, old and new for up to 30% off. With this deal, you can not only grab classic games, but also get your hands on branded board games like Risk, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Edition and Funkoverse: Marvel 100.
HOBBIES
rekkerd.org

Save 90% on The Cook Up Collection by Modern Producers

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a promotion on The Cook Up Collection by Modern Producers, a collection of 4 sample packs with nearly 8GB of loops and samples. Included are royalty-free melodic samples, recorded and mixed at the highest quality, and ready for you to chop, splice, edit mix and combine to your liking – use the samples straight out of the box as they are, or add your own touches to create unique compositions.
ELECTRONICS
Detroit Free Press

Save hundreds on a Michael Kors purse now during the brand's epic fall sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Looking for an excuse to add a new bag to your accessories collection? Michael Kors is here to help! Whether you’re looking for a classic purse, crossbody bag or more, Michael Kors has a deep selection. Best of all, they’re all on sale as part of the brand's Fall Treat sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TravelPulse

Aruba: Up to $200 Off + Hotel Discounts over 35%

After all you’ve persevered through, you deserve some Aruba happiness! Time to breathe fresh sea air and relax on soft sands, to re-energize your mind, body and soul, to reconnect with loved ones and explore natural wonders. There’s no better place to find Your Happy Place again, than the tiny island paradise of Aruba. The Aruban Government is making your travels safe and seamless. From island wide hygiene codes, to testing requirements and more. Find Your Happy Place, rest assured, in Aruba.
LIFESTYLE
digg.com

Save Up To 29% On Bose Earphones

50 bucks off the QuietComfort 35 II? Heck yeah! Those noise-cancelling headphones are easily some of the best consumer-grade heeadphones on market, and we recommend them to just about anyone. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Additional submission from Grant Brunner:. Submitted 8 hours ago via gaming.
ELECTRONICS

