Montgomery moves on, ends Mason’s season

CYNTHIANA — Mason County was already handed a monumental task when they had to face Montgomery County in the 10th Region boys’ soccer tournament quarterfinals.

They were without their starting goalie Andrew Moore due to a red card in last week’s district championship and one of their key midfielders in Ryan Skaggs, out with an injury.

The Indians took no mercy, possessing the ball throughout, using their efficiency in the attack game and earning a 10-0 mercy rule victory to end the Royals season.

“We tried to switch up formations being a little shorthanded, tried to play a different way and nothing really flowed the way it should have,” Forsythe said.

Despite the choppy field conditions on the thick grass at Harrison County’s football field, the Indians played the possession game well and when a passing lane opened up, it seemed as if an Indian was there every time.

“We knew in warmup that the ball was going to be bouncing a little bit and still tried to do the right things. Fortunately we were able to take care of business,” Indians coach Kevin Miles said. “Whatever was given to us tonight we took it. Feel like we’re pretty talented at all 11 positions and take whatever we get.”

Jennings Patrick got the scoring started off in Tuesday’s contest, bending one in off a corner kick in the fourth minute.

Trey Carroll got the first of his four goals in the 12th minute, the floodgates opening from there as Ben Miles, Noah Wallace, Carroll with two including getting a first hat half trick off a header to make it 6-0 Indians at the half.

The Royals were able to keep the Indians at bay for the last 16 minutes of the first half and the first 13 minutes of the second half, but it was Carroll opening things up again, Patrick, Wallace and Anthony Jouett following suit ending the game with 22:57 left on Jouett’s goal.

“Heart. Heart was always there. Down 6-0 at half we came out with the same energy as the first whistle blow. Heart was there the entire time, Montgomery County is a good possession team and does a good job setting up angles,” Forsythe said.

It gets the Indians (13-7-2) to Thursday’s semifinals as they’ll take on Bishop Brossart.

“We played them the last game of the season and it was a 1-1 draw. It will be very exciting. We’re ready for it, we know they’re ready for it and we’ll be up for the challenge,” Miles said.

The Royals season comes to a close at 7-11-2. They’ll have some highly productive seniors to replace, losing Gavin Cracraft, who was named to the All-Tournament team, Hayden Leet, Juan Ayala, Moore and Caleb Corns. Cracraft and Leet led the team in goals while Ayala and Corns manned the back line of defense with Moore in goal.

“For the seniors, it might be the end of high school for them, at least for soccer, but they’ve got other things ahead of themselves. Very promising future for all of them, couple guys might have an opportunity to play at the next level so you never know what next year brings for them. Today was no fun, but tomorrow is a different day. Tomorrow starts a different journey for some kids and tomorrow restarts next year’s journey for others,” Forsythe said.

While Tuesday’s result was a rough one, it gives the rest of the team a sense of how far they need to go to be part of the region’s elite.

“It comes with focusing on your sport as a craft and not something you do from July to October. It’s something you have to work on from November to June before practice even starts. That’s kind of the expectation I have for some of these boys, putting some time in the offseason that maybe we haven’t done in the past few years,” Forsythe said.

INDIANS 10, ROYALS 0

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 6-4 — 10

MASON COUNTY — 0-0 — 0

Game Stats

Goals: Montgomery — Patrick 2 (4’, 55’), Carroll 4 (12’, 23’, 24’, 53’), Miles (18’), Wallace 2 (21’, 56’), Jouett (58’)

Shots (On Goal): Montgomery 22 (14), Mason 1 (1)

Corner Kicks: Montgomery 6, Mason 0

Fouls: Montgomery 4, Mason 0

Offsides: Montgomery 7, Mason 0

Saves: Montgomery 1 (Stidham), Mason (Pugh 4)

Records: Montgomery County 13-7-2, Mason County 7-11-1