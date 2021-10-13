CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: AG Racine Calls on 11 District Hospitals to Detail Their Efforts to Make Pricing Transparent & Accessible for Consumers

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today called on 11 hospitals throughout the District to fully comply with new federal hospital regulations that went into effect earlier this year that aim to make the pricing of medical services more transparent and accessible to consumers. He specifically requested the...

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

