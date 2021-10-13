CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: Bowser Administration Celebrates Financial Planning Month

By Press Release
The DC Line
The DC Line
 5 days ago

News Release — DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Launching Innovative Programs for District Residents and Businesses. Washington, DC— The Bowser Administration, through the District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB), is helping District residents and small business owners...

thedcline.org

Comments / 0

 

The DC Line

Press Release: DCHFA Funds First Development of Fiscal Year 2022

The Agency is partnering with SOME to bring 136 affordable units to Ward 5. Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2021 –The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has financed its first development of Fiscal Year 2022, SOME (So Others Might Eat) North Capitol. On October 6, 2021 the Agency issued $33.2 million in tax exempt bonds and underwrote $20.2 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits for the construction of this new 136-unit affordable housing complex in Ward 5’s NoMa neighborhood. “We are enthused to begin what is poised to be a very active Fiscal Year 2022 by funding affordable apartments in one of the city’s most sought after neighborhoods for market rate units, by developers as well as renters,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director/CEO, DCHFA. “SOME is committed to serving some of the most vulnerable residents in our City. Their unwavering commitment to social justice through housing is unrivaled. It is a privilege to continue to work with them and we look forward to doing so much more!”
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Calls on 11 District Hospitals to Detail Their Efforts to Make Pricing Transparent & Accessible for Consumers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today called on 11 hospitals throughout the District to fully comply with new federal hospital regulations that went into effect earlier this year that aim to make the pricing of medical services more transparent and accessible to consumers. He specifically requested the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Remove U.S. Commission of Fine Arts from Local D.C. Land-Use Policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced a bill yesterday to remove the authority of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts (CFA), a federal agency, over District of Columbia-owned property and private property in D.C. This bill, part of Norton’s Free and Equal D.C. Series, expands home rule for the District and does not require statehood. This Congress, Norton has introduced two other land-use home-rule bills, one to give D.C. the authority to appoint all members of the D.C. Zoning Commission and another to remove the authority of the National Capital Planning Commission over D.C.-owned property.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser and DC Health Add Flu Shot Opportunities to Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, announced that the District’s walk-up vaccination sites will begin offering annual influenza (flu) shots. Earlier this month, Mayor Bowser encouraged residents to receive their flu shot by the end of October.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointments

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a series of transitions and appointments in her Administration. Mayor Bowser announced that Ventris Gibson, Director of the DC Department of Human Resources, is departing for a new role outside District Government. Director Gibson’s accomplishments at DCHR, which she has led since 2015, include automation of new employee orientation, transforming online learning, expanding health benefits, and reducing time to fill vacancies.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Accelerates Pedestrian Safety Projects and Announces Streamlined Process for Roadway Safety Improvements

New Measures Will Help Slow Drivers Down at Crosswalks and Eliminate Bureaucratic Delays of Vision Zero Projects. (WASHINGTON, DC)–Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the immediate acceleration of safety improvement projects that will better protect pedestrians as well as new reforms that will streamline and speed up the completion of safety projects.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: District Announces 2022 Health Insurance Rates

News Release — District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking. WASHINGTON, DC—Today, the District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) announced the 2022 approved individual and small business health insurance rates. As a result of the Department’s review, most insurers decreased their initial rate proposals, which will save District residents more than $16 million.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Financial Education#Financial Planning#Student Debt#News Release#The Bowser Administration#Washingtonians#Disb#Fafsa#Ombudsman#Financially Fit Dc
The DC Line

Press Release: Modified District Government Services for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Monday, October 11, 2021, the District Government will observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations. WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 11:. The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational. Access to Emergency Shelter. All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships, Serve DC, Awarded Additional $1 Million through the American Rescue Plan Act

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the Mayor’s Office of Volunteerism and Partnerships, Serve DC, was awarded an additional $1 million grant by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). “With these additional funds, Serve DC can do more with more. We know that tackling our...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser’s Emergency COVID-19 Relief at Work Keeping District Residents and Small Businesses Covered with Quality Health Insurance

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that thousands of DC residents and small businesses with DC Health Link coverage have had their past-due health insurance premiums paid thanks to a local program using American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funds for cities and states. Of the $15 million relief fund established by Mayor Bowser, nearly $13.5 million paid for past-due health insurance premiums, benefiting 5,803 people—1,761 residents with individual health insurance coverage and 4,042 people with coverage through 408 District small businesses covered on DC Health Link.
SMALL BUSINESS
The DC Line

jonetta rose barras: Is DC serious about producing and preserving enough affordable housing?

Ask that question of most DC tenants and the answer is sure to be a resounding no — although last week Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off her annual feast for developers to entice more affordable housing projects. Using federal and local tax dollars, and with the approval of the DC Council, her administration could spend as much as $400 million from the city’s Housing Production Trust Fund (HPTF) to construct and preserve affordable housing.
REAL ESTATE
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Office of Planning Launches Demographic Data Hub

New open data and analytics platform makes population data accessible to the public. (WASHINGTON, DC) – The DC Office of Planning (OP) Demographic Data Hub is an online, interactive information service that provides reliable, up-to-date data on the demographics of the District of Columbia. This one-stop hub, which includes the latest 2020 Census data, will help residents, government agencies, and community leaders access data and analysis to support strategic planning, policymaking, and business development across the District.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation Improving Residential Parking Permit Zones in DC

Washington DC – Councilmember Christina Henderson, along with Councilmember Brooke Pinto, today introduced the Rightsizing Residential Permit Parking Regulation Amendment Act of 2021. This legislation would resize our Residential Permit Parking (RPP) zones to align with Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) boundaries. “The redistricting process prompts a rightsizing of our wards...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement from Mayor Bowser on the Appointment of Fitzroy Lee as the Chief Financial Officer of the District of Columbia

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, as Mayor Muriel Bowser announced her appointment of Fitzroy Lee as the Chief Financial Officer, the Mayor released the following statement:. “Fitzroy Lee has served the residents of the District of Columbia for 20 years in the Office of the Chief Financial Officer, and he has been an integral part of the District’s financial resurgence. Mr. Lee dutifully stepped up to the lead the Office of the Chief Financial Officer earlier this year, and he selflessly has agreed to continue on in the role for the remainder of the term while the search for the permanent CFO continues. I am proud that he has committed to lead the agency at this critical juncture in the District’s history. We appreciate and applaud Mr. Lee’s continued service to the residents of the District of Columbia, and I call upon the Council to consider and swiftly confirm his appointment as we all work together to usher in our recovery, overcome our toughest challenges, and ensure every Washingtonian has a fair shot.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation Strengthening Immunizations In School and Childcare Communities

News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC – Councilmember Christina Henderson along with Councilmembers Brianne Nadeau, Charles Allen, Elissa Silverman, Mary Cheh, and Janeese Lewis-George introduced the Coronavirus Immunization of School Students and Early Childhood Workers Amendment Act of 2021. This legislation will require students in the District of Columbia eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to be fully vaccinated by December, while strengthening our immunization protocols for school communities and childcare workers.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DCHA Employees Give Back to Senior Communities in Inaugural Day of Service

Partnership with D.C. Department of Aging & Community Living Drives Improvements to Senior Properties. Some 350 District of Columbia Housing Authority employees spread out throughout the agency’s senior portfolio Friday, October 1, to plant flowers, paint, and work on other improvements that upgraded the curb appeal and brightened the communities’ properties.
CHARITIES
The DC Line

Press Release: Charles Allen Re-Introduces Metro For DC Bill to Give Every DC Resident $100 Monthly Balance on SmarTrip Card and Transform Bus Service

News Release — Ward 6 DC Council member Charles Allen. Today, DC Councilmember Charles Allen (Ward 6) is re-introducing his bill that would put a recurring $100 balance to DC resident’s SmarTrip card every month and make a $10 million annual investment in improving bus service and infrastructure in the District.
TRAFFIC
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy