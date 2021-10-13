CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasmine Tookes rocks a nude bodysuit with jeans from PrettyLittleThing for chic shopping trip in Los Angeles

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

She's one of the most coveted queens of the catwalk.

And Jasmine Tookes turned an ordinary city sidewalk into her own personal runway while shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

The 30-year-old supermodel looked impossibly chic wearing a nude bodysuit and jeans from Teyana Taylor's PrettyLittleThing collaboration as she picked up a few things on a sunny Southern California day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDIrF_0cQ9Y92N00
Out and about: Jasmine Tookes turned an ordinary city sidewalk into her own personal runway while shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon

Jasmine showed off her perfectly toned arms by wearing a tight beige top with a ribbed neckline.

A pair of high-waisted jeans rested high atop her hips and featured denim patchwork fabric along the legs.

She added inches to her statuesque frame with a pair of strappy brown leather heels and carried a slouchy purse by her side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LRQH_0cQ9Y92N00
Model moment: The 30-year-old supermodel looked impossibly chic wearing a nude bodysuit and jeans from Teyana Taylor's PrettyLittleThing collaboration as she picked up a few things on a sunny Southern California day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DK4AC_0cQ9Y92N00
She must work out: Jasmine showed off her perfectly toned arms by wearing a tight beige top with a ribbed neckline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5kR3_0cQ9Y92N00

Her dark brown hair was expertly blown out into fresh curls and she wore natural makeup to let her flawless complexion shine.

Jasmine recently returned from whirlwind trips to Paris, Milan and New York for Fashion Weeks.

But prior to her big moments in the spotlight, Tookes took center stage as the star of the biggest event of her life - her wedding to Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zriyO_0cQ9Y92N00
Blessed: She added inches to her statuesque frame with a pair of strappy brown leather heels and carried a slouchy purse by her side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xVBP_0cQ9Y92N00
Bold and beautiful: Her dark brown hair was expertly blown out into fresh curls and she wore natural makeup to let her flawless complexion shine

Jasmine and Juan, the son of Ecuador's vice president, tied the knot at the church of San Francisco in Quito, Ecuador on Sept. 4, 2021.

Tookes announced the marriage on her Instagram account, where she shared snaps from the nuptials and gushed over officially becoming 'Mrs. Borrero.'

'Still can't believe I'm living in a real life fairytale with you @juandavidborrero (heart emoji). 9.4.21. I'm officially Mrs. Borrero,' she captioned the post.

Community Policy