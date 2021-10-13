Wedding Cake Fail

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 11: Detail of the wedding cake used in the ceremony of Bruno de Nicola, 43, cuisine chef at the Italian Consulate in Rio de Janeiro and Eunice Cides de Oliveira on March 11, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bruno and "Nice" met five years ago at the consulate and already had a date to get married. During the coronavirus pandemic, Bruno was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent treatment and at the end of last year it was discovered that the cancer had returned. Bruno contracted Covid-19 during his cancer treatment. Due to the prognosis and the pandemic, the couple decided to cancel the marriage. Bruno's doctor was moved by their story and insisted that the couple should get married. The Pro-Cardiaco Hospital where he does his treatment arranged for a small ceremony to take place inside an ambulance in front of the registry. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)