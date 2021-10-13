CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Wedding Cake Fail

kfrxfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 11: Detail of the wedding cake used in the ceremony of Bruno de Nicola, 43, cuisine chef at the Italian Consulate in Rio de Janeiro and Eunice Cides de Oliveira on March 11, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bruno and "Nice" met five years ago at the consulate and already had a date to get married. During the coronavirus pandemic, Bruno was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent treatment and at the end of last year it was discovered that the cancer had returned. Bruno contracted Covid-19 during his cancer treatment. Due to the prognosis and the pandemic, the couple decided to cancel the marriage. Bruno's doctor was moved by their story and insisted that the couple should get married. The Pro-Cardiaco Hospital where he does his treatment arranged for a small ceremony to take place inside an ambulance in front of the registry. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

www.kfrxfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Pre-Wedding Beauty Routine Has Anne Burrell Feeling Bizarre

Whether you're chef de cuisine or a line cook, there are a few things you can't go without in your kitchen. These would include knives, of course; a knife sharpener; a meat thermometer; and a food processor. One thing you won't see a chef take with them into the kitchen is a fancy set of nails from a high-end manicure. Or if they did, the nails wouldn't make it through the dinner rush.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

This Martha Stewart-Inspired Wedding Cake Fail Has TikTok Laughing

According to Martha Stewart Weddings, "A splash of black on an otherwise white wedding cake can turn the traditional tiered design on its head." Indeed, the use of the colorless color, black, in the context of wedding decor has been said to suggest that the affianced couple is both sophisticated and possesses a "strong sense of design," according to Top Wedding Sites. Produced by wedding cake baker Cake Life Everyday and photographed by Seattle and Leavenworth wedding photographer Tonie Christine, one wedding cake pictured on Stewart's website was an asymmetrically-stacked three-tier work of wedding cake artistry featuring smooth white icing, accented by creamy black icing smudges placed vertically along one side. Apparently, that image was enough to inspire TikTok user @AGWright1231, a style-forward bride-to-be, to have her own cake designer reproduce it for her big day.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
30Seconds

Nutrition for Thicker Hair: 4 Foods That May Help Thicken Your Hair

Foods that are high in protein, omega 3 fatty acids, iron, zinc and biotin are amazing for hair growth and health. Here are a few foods to consider adding to your diet:. Salmon: This oily fish contains ultra-high amounts of omega 3 fatty acids which promote healthy, beautiful hair. We love salmon baked in foil with lemon and pepper and served with baby spinach (another hair-loving powerhouse) for a fuss-free meal.
HAIR CARE
Vanity Fair

This Extravagant Royal Wedding Brought Together Two Ancient Aristocratic Families

Though the members of the Royal House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies haven’t ruled the Italian region since the country was unified in 1861, the family still knows how to throw a proper royal wedding. On Saturday, Prince Jaime of Bourbon-Two-Sicilies, the Duke of Noto, married Lady Charlotte Lindesay-Bethune in a 200-person ceremony at the Cathedral of Monreale, near the town of Palermo in southern Italy. According to Vanity Fair Italy, the bride arrived in a carriage pulled by four white horses with her father, British politician James Lindesay-Bethune, and were greeted at the church by bagpipers. A cocktail reception followed at the Palazzo dei Normanni, the former home of the Bourbon family, followed by dinner at the Palazzo Mazzarino, also in Palermo.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio De Janeiro#Skin Cancer#Cancer Treatment#The Pro Cardiaco Hospital#Cinderella Moment#Ag
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Us Weekly

Ice-T Defends His and Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel’s Acrylic Nails: ‘Everybody Parents Differently’

Brushing off the backlash. Ice-T was not fazed by criticism of his 5-year-old daughter Chanel’s acrylic nails. “Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” the Law & Order: SVU star, 63, said during a Friday, October 1, appearance on The View when asked about the parenting police. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kiss951.com

Bride Kicks Nine-Year-Old Out Of Wedding For Wearing White Dress

All weddings are different, but pretty much everyone knows that wearing white is a big no-no, unless you’re the bride. But according to Cafe Mom, one woman started some family drama by letting her daughter wear a white dress to her cousin’s wedding and she doesn’t get why it’s such a big deal. She explains her story in a post to Reddit’s “Am I the a-hole” section, where users set her straight about wedding etiquette.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Princess Diana’s favourite meal is the perfect lunchtime treat

Princess Diana was known to be particular about her food, but when she found a recipe she loved, she would request it again and again. It's well known that Princess of Wales struggled with disordered eating, but the royal did embark on a healthier lifestyle following her split with Prince Charles in 1992, of which former royal chef Darren McGrady was always on hand to serve up her favourite nutritious meals.
CELEBRITIES
news-shield.com

Giant Dog Is Obsessed With His Tiny Human Sister | The Dodo

Phil, from Life With Malamutes, has been by his human baby sister's side from the moment she was born. Watch the moment he tucks her in during bedtime 💙. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our...
PETS
fashionisers.com

5 Secrets to Making Your Home Smell Amazing

There’s something special about walking into a home that smells amazing. It instantly makes you feel comforted and at ease. Making your home smell great doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are five simple secrets to make your home smell amazing. 1. Add Essential Oils to Your Air Filters. A...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy