Michigan has some great food, and now, we hold the title for having two cities with some of the best food in the U.S. WalletHub.com recently conducted a survey of the best cities to get grub, or how they call it, the best “foodie” cities in America. to do the research, WalletHub “compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 29 key indicators of foodie-friendliness,” according to the outlet. “Our data set ranges from cost of groceries to affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita.”

12 DAYS AGO