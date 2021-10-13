CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Historic Inn At Jim Thorpe In Pennsylvania Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

By Beth Price-Williams
Ghost stories run rampant in Pennsylvania. That really comes as no surprise, especially with Gettysburg earning status as perhaps the most haunted town in the entire country . All those ghost tales mean one thing: we have a pretty good chance of experiencing the paranormal without traveling too far from home. However, just how brave are you? Do you have the courage, for example, to stay overnight at the enchanting but notoriously haunted Inn at Jim Thorpe in Pennsylvania?

Jim Thorpe, affectionately known as The Switzerland of America, provides an idyllic backdrop for a getaway, boasting an enchanting downtown dotted with quaint shops and darling restaurants.

The charming small town promises a picture-perfect getaway any time of the year. You’ll need somewhere to stay overnight while you’re visiting, too.

If you want to experience the paranormal or at least increase your chances of coming face-to-face with the unknown, book a stay at the Inn at Jim Thorpe. Dripping with charm, the inn has a storied history dating back to 1833.

It’s also hosted some notable names – President William H. Taft and Ulysses S. Grant, for example – during its history. However, some of the guests who have checked in have apparently never checked out... at least not yet.

If you’re brave enough to check in, you might cross paths with a nurse who seems frustrated as she cares for a patient. You might see her apparition or feel a touch on your shoulder, only to turn around and find yourself alone.

Fall asleep in one of the cozy rooms, but don’t be too surprised if you wake up and find that the chairs have been turned upside down. The restless spirits may have also turned on the TV and moved furniture around.

Snap some photos of your room and the inn. Will strange orbs, figures, or shadows appear?

Do you hear that? The sound of children laughing – when there are no children – often wafts through the air. And if you hear knocking in your room in the middle of the night? Just another of those strange occurrences that have been reported by other guests.

Book your stay at the charming Inn at Jim Thorpe on its official website. Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you stayed at the enchanting and haunted Inn at Jim Thorpe in Pennsylvania? Did you come face-to-face with the paranormal? If you really want to increase your chances of experiencing the paranormal, check into The Gettysburg Hotel then explore the most haunted town in Pennsylvania.

Peg McDonald Brown
4d ago

I love Jim Thorpe. I stayed a few night there. Didn't see any paranormal. The town is cute. The train ride was awesome. I'd stay there again.

