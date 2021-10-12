CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopper reveals the surprising area supermarkets hide their markdown meats in - and the best time to ask for further discounts

By Cindy Tran
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A thrifty shopper has revealed the surprising area you should always check for markdown meats at the supermarket.

Christopher, from South Australia, said he always finds bargain buys sitting near the milk section shortly before closing time at Coles.

'A good tip is to go right before close and not just check the meat section. My towns Coles puts the last day anything refrigerated next to the milk, a high traffic area here in rural South Australia,' he wrote in a Facebook group.

'I've found 90 cents lamb chops and yoghurts and dips there a few times. Of course being high area traffic's others have probably snapped up better deals before me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B59XR_0cQ9NUmQ00
A thrifty shopper has revealed the surprising area you should always check for markdown meats at the supermarket (picture of a shopper's incredible grocery haul of markdown items)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26eFNR_0cQ9NUmQ00
Christopher, from South Australia, said he always finds bargain buys sitting next to the milk section shortly before closing time at Coles (file image)

The bargain hunter said the heavily discounted meats are usually found near bottles of milk that have been reduced to clear.

'Lowest milk I've seen here is 10 cents,' he said.

'It's perfectly fine if you need milk for a surprise milkshake treat for the family, breakfast for the troops the next morning, diet or workout shakes, etc. Good quality milk usually lasts a few days past the expiry date.'

Christopher urged shoppers to always ask team members for further discounts on items that are drawing close to its use-by or expiry dates.

'Don't be afraid to ask for the items to be further reduced by the meat and deli department if they have next day dates and it's near close time,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486SZN_0cQ9NUmQ00
The man shared his tips to a post after another shopper revealed he got his hands on pork chops from as little as 53 cents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kT46_0cQ9NUmQ00
Shoppers across Australia have been sharing pictures of their bargain finds on social media

Best time and day to grocery shop

Every Wednesday for weekly catalogue specials

Markdown items usually take place every morning or before closing time

Roast chickens are marked down exactly four hours after being cooked

Shop at night to avoid crowds

Avoid shopping on weekends

To save money on meat and bread, shop before lunchtime or around 4pm

The man shared his tips to a post after another shopper revealed he got his hands on pork chops from as little as 53 cents.

'I was in the meat section a couple days ago to decide what to do for tea and I found these in the corner on the shelf,' he said.

His picture shows three trays of pork chops after he spent just $1.80, saving $34.60, from Coles.

In recent years, supermarket insiders have been sharing the best day of the week to save money on grocery and the times to expect huge markdowns.

Employees said Wednesday is the perfect day to shop for weekly specials at Coles and Woolworths because the shelves get fully stocked with new items the night before.

While major discounts on meat, seafood, dairy, and baked goods varies at every store, the markdowns usually take place at the start and end of the day.

Shoppers can expect to save some money on roast chickens when they are marked down exactly four hours after being cooked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CM3oe_0cQ9NUmQ00
One shopper shared her incredible grocery haul after she saved herself $64.26 

The time the chickens are taken out of the oven are printed on the bag, so all shoppers need to do is return to the store four hours later for a chance to take home a cut-price chook.

Earlier this year, a Woolworths spokesperson confirmed that store managers can mark down deli items after four hours at their own discretion.

The shopping tips come just supermarket employees revealed the best times to shop for markdown items in the fresh produce aisles.

Supermarkets are discounting items progressively through the day, with 20, 40, 60, 80 and eventually 99 per cent slashed off the retail prices of popular items.

'In my store, all markdowns for any fresh department - deli, meat, seafood and bakery - are to be done by 11am and a further one is done again at 4pm for things that have to be cleared by that day,' one Woolworths employee said.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia in August 2020, a Woolworths spokesman said: 'We use markdowns from time to time to minimise food waste.

'The availability of markdowns will vary from day to day and store to store based on stock levels and demand.'

