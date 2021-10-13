High School Sports – Three golf teams shoot WPIAL semifinal runner-up cards/KC Soccer clinches another title

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.

