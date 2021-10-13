Delphine Wilhelmina Griepenstroh was born May 9, 1926 to Henry H. and Laura (Ruenholl) Holtgrewe on the family farm near Talmage, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at McWilliams Evangelical and Reformed (United Church of Christ) Church near Talmage. She attended Lorton public school through the 10th grade and graduated from Talmage High School in 1943. She graduated from Lincoln School of Commerce in 1944. She worked for a short time at Lincoln Federal Savings and Loan in Lincoln and later for Dr. Ramacciotti and Dr. Mc Illese in Nebraska City for four years. She met her future husband, Arnold H. Griepenstroh at area dances many years before they married January 26, 1950. They lived on the farm near Dunbar until 1989 when they moved to Nebraska City. To this union were born a daughter, Mary Ellen and a son, Dean Henry. Delphine was an accomplished organist and at age 13 played the organ at the wedding of her Sunday School teacher. After that time she was a primary organist at McWilliams and later Bethel United Church of Christ. In her career she played for well over 250 funerals and many, many weddings. In addition to her musical skills she raised a large garden and canned the produce. She also had a large strawberry bed. She raised chickens and was well known as the "Egg Lady." She and Arnold enjoyed bowling, square dancing and ballroom dancing as well as being part of a neighborhood card club for 48 years. After moving to town she became active in the local Red Cross and helped at many blood mobile events. She was also an active member of the Bethel UCC Women's Fellowship and taught Sunday school for 10 years. She had lived in the Nebraska City Ambassador since 2016. She went to her heavenly reward on October 12, 2021 after a rapid decline in health. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arnold in 2004, brother and sister-in-law, Merlyn and Alida Holtgrewe, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Lawrence & Marie Sands; and nephew, Allen Holtgrewe. She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Steve) Loftis of Craig; son, Dean (Sue) Griepenstroh of Dunbar; grandchildren: Kevin (Holly) Loftis of Craig; Robby (¬Laura) Loftis of Battle Creek, NE and Katie (Jake) Rieck of Craig; Lisa (Eric) Melander of Manhattan, KS and Lindsey (Ethan) Stout of Juniata, NE; great grandchildren, Parke, Lane and Emily Loftis; Carsyn and Maddox Loftis; Josie Rieck; Mia and Max Melander and Charlie and Rory Stout as well as many friends and family members.