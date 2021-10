Jean was born on October 6, 1929, in Beatrice, Nebraska to Orville and Desa (Wilkinson) Stevens. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1947 and met the love of her life, Marvin Larsen, at a First Christian Church hayrack ride. Marvin was the tractor driver and Jean was the one who got on the box and hooked up the wagon. Marvin and Jean were married on July 16, 1948.