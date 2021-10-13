CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Somebody Made a Perfect Model of Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock Out of LEGO

By Eric Meier
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If someone only visited Mackinac Island for the fudge and the downtown area, they'd be missing out on the majestic nature that makes up much of the island. One of those unique spots is Arch Rock. One of the most photographed locations not only on Mackinac Island, but in the state of Michigan, has been immortalized in LEGO.

witl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Indiana

Indiana’s Niagara Falls, Clifty Falls, Is Too Beautiful For Words

Indiana is an outrageously scenic state. It’s home to more than 20 state parks (and more than 20 waterfalls). Sure, we might be landlocked and smack-dab in the middle of the Midwest, but we sure do have a ton of absolutely incredible natural beauty all around us, year-round. Did you know that Indiana has its […] The post Indiana’s Niagara Falls, Clifty Falls, Is Too Beautiful For Words appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Mackinac Island is the Most Haunted U.S. Town Per Capita

With Halloween coming our way soon, it's not surprising to know that Michigan is one of the most haunted states in the U.S. The next time you go to an old neighborhood and see old abandoned homes, how can you not help but wonder if you're possibly looking at a haunted house?
POLITICS
100.7 WITL

This Michigan Beach Home Was Built For Those Who Love Architecture

I may or may not have been browsing around the Zillow app a little too much lately. Browsing that app isn't cheating on your current way of living though, is it?. Look, construction is in my blood. I may not know much about it, because I really can be clueless sometimes. However, my father is a construction estimator and my mother is a Construction Project Manager for an entire network of hospitals here in Michigan. I have a certain type of taste in architecture.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Popular Mechanics

Lego’s New 9,090-Piece Titanic Set Is Now the Largest Model Ever Created

As much of a Lego expert you think you are, even your capabilities (and patience) will be tested with the latest set. At the time of its voyage in 1912, Titanic was one of the largest and most famous ships — and it received a new wave of publicity with the release of the 1997 film. All these years later, the shipwreck is still making headlines, except this time, it involves a new Lego set. All these years later, the shipwreck is still making headlines, except this time, it involves a new Lego set.
LIFESTYLE
Red Tricycle

These Retiring LEGO Sets Make the Perfect Holiday Gift & They’re Disappearing Fast

Are you looking for the perfect gift for someone who has everything? Or maybe just something to add to your growing collection of LEGO sets?. Say hello to “retiring soon” section of lego.com! Packed with hard-to-find sets and disappearing builds, these last-call LEGO bricks will make the perfect addition to your collection. Get them now, before they’re gone forever!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mackinac Island#Virgin Islands#Isle Royale#Americans
Sun Chronicle

Senior center plans trip to Mackinac Island

Join us as we step back in time and travel to Mackinac Island in June of 2022. Mackinac Island sits in Lake Huron between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and is considered “The Jewel of the Great Lakes.” NO cars, NO chain hotels, just ferry boats, horse-drawn carriages, tandem bicycles, world famous fudge, unique shopping, unforgettable sunrises and sunsets, and a surrounding landscape that has been preserved as a National Historic Landmark. We will be traveling by motorcoach from Foxborough on June 6 through 13, and as we travel to and from Mackinac, we will be visiting places such as the Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Frankenmuth Bavarian Village and Niagara Falls in Canada, to name a few. The cost for the trip is $2,240 pp double, $1,970 pp triple and $2,990 pp single, and this trip includes round trip transportation, 7 nights hotel accommodations, 14 meals and all gratuities. Registration begins at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and you can register by calling us at 508-543-1234, or stopping by the senior center.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
100.7 WITL

This Bizarre Home Made of Glass Bottles Can Be Found Near Manistee

Over 60,000 soda bottles are what makes this home in Manistee County so unique. There's a lot of weird and interesting history that you'll find throughout the state of Michigan and that includes The Bottle House located in Kaleva. While I'm not familiar whatsoever with the village of Kaleva, however, I am familiar with The Bottle House after reading about it years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Vintage Photos of Houghton Lake and Prudenville in Roscommon County, 1900s-1950s

Most anyone who travels north (and even the ones who live even further north) has either stopped, driven thru, camped, or stayed in the Houghton Lake vicinity of Prudenville. I have stayed in cabins along the lake, had some great buffet dinners, went swimming, went dancing at the Music Box, and grabbed the usual ‘up-north’ souvenirs. I still stop there every time I head to the bridge; there’s a great little deli there with awesome road food like sausages, cheeses, drinks, all kinds of snack meats, chips and homemade dip, and many off-the-wall treats. Anyway, I’m getting away from the main point of this article.
PRUDENVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
Only In Indiana

This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated

There are few things in this life that are quite as relaxing as a nice, quiet forest hike. Lucky for us, Indiana is full of amazing hikes that are open (and breathtaking) year-round — rain, snow, or shine. Sure, you could always go hiking on any of the most popular trails around the state, but […] The post This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
niagaranow.com

Arch-i-text: Out and about around Virgil

Last week’s column suggested that other survivors of Virgil’s built heritage could be found off Niagara Stone Road. Following up on this, let’s visit a few of these historic homes. We begin by heading south from the crossroads on Four Mile Creek. Just past Line 2 on the right side...
LIFESTYLE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy