CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Back 4 Blood is The Co-Op Game We’ve Been Waiting For

By Matt Cook
gameranx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack 4 Blood, the latest game from the creators of Left 4 Dead, is out and it is excellent. The original Left 4 Dead created an entirely new Co-Op experience, one that is still regularly played to this day. That’s a lot of staying power for a game series that doesn’t receive regular updates. Now, Back 4 Blood is out and the idea that it is essentially Left 4 Dead 3 has proven to be absolutely correct.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eurogamer.net

What we've been playing

Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. Okay, the bad news: sincere apologies but only Donlan had time to contribute this time. The good news is a lot of other people were too busy because they're putting together a huge feature for next week. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Back 4 Blood review: A bloody good co-op experience

Back 4 Blood is Left 4 Dead in everything but name. Delivering tense co-op zombie-shooting action, it’s the true spiritual successor to Turtle Rock’s classic franchise. Back 4 Blood Standard Edition... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Back 4 Blood: Specs. Platforms: PC (reviewed),...
VIDEO GAMES
Fox47News

'Back 4 Blood' resurrects co-op zombie-slaying thrills and kills

TUCSON, Ariz. — It would have been the easy way to answer fans clamoring for more "Left 4 Dead" by giving them a simple remaster. Instead, Turtle Rock Studios went with a wholesale reimagining, taking the bones of what made the cooperative zombie slayer work and adding modern accouterments. The...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Are the Old-School Pokémon Games We’ve Been Missing

In late 2006, I took a Tokyo train a few stations down to pick up a copy of Pokémon Pearl on a whim, which had launched in Japan earlier that day. Over the ensuing months I spent hundreds of hours in the Sinnoh region, where I was pulled deep into the nascent online community. Needless to say it’s held a special place in my heart ever since — the first generation that I played entirely in Japanese, and one that has a way of transporting me back to one of my favorite times in my life.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Op#Blood#The New Game#The Co Op Game#Left 4 Dead
gameranx.com

Animal Crossing: The First Big Expansion is Going To Pull Everyone Back in

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched in March 2020 to rave reviews, with players sinking hundreds of hours into the game as they sought an escape from lockdown and now it is finally getting it’s first expansion. A year and a half on, and the player base has dwindled significantly. Many have grown bored of the current content, having completed almost every aspect of the game. That is all about to change with the newly announced DLC Happy Home Paradise.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6: How To Farm For Industrial Circuits | Rare Materials Guide

One of the rarest and most valuable materials in Far Cry 6 are Industrial Circuits. You can’t find these things in the open-world. And they’re seemingly only available if you’re online and playing with Ubisoft Connect, which slows down your game whether you’re on PC or console. If you hate being tethered online, or just want to find a better way to earn Industrial Circuits without ever spending real money on the platinum “Moneda” currency, we’ve found a great method that’s slowly accumulated much more than we’ll ever need. This is how to stockpile an endless source of Industrial Circuits.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Back 4 Blood: How To Easily Farm Supply Points On Any Difficulty | 1,000+ Supply Points Guide

If you want to earn more stuff in Back 4 Blood, you’re going to need a steady supply of Supply Points. The in-game currency is awarded for completing each section of the campaign — and the slow trickle of points can be pretty painful, even for the speediest players. Earning lots of points is the best way to get the valuables you want, and if you’re sick of being picky with your spending habits, you can truly splurge by farming Supply Points with a very simple, very straightforward method.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gameranx.com

Back 4 Blood: How To Find All 10 Golden Skulls | Collectible Locations Guide

If you’re aiming to do everything there is to do in Back 4 Blood, you’ll need to find the 10 hidden Golden Skulls. There are only 10 in the game, and they’re ingeniously hidden throughout the campaign. Finding them is kind of tricky when hordes of undead monsters are crowding you almost every moment you’re outside a safe house. Zombies seem almost limitless, so if you’re looking for hints to unlock all 10 secret achievements / hidden trophies connected to the Golden Skulls, we’ve got a full list of locations below.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

DC League of Superpets Is the Canine Caper You've Been Waiting For

Movie tie-ins are back, folks! DC League of Superheroes will bite cinemas next year, and Warner Bros has a PlayStation 4 video game tie-in in the pipeline as well. Aptly named DC League of Superpets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, it’s being handled by Outright Games, a firm which appears to have tapped into a niche by licensing kids-friendly brands like Peppa Pig.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread Bug That Prevents Players From Finishing The Game Is Being Addressed Soon

The latest big hit for the Nintendo Switch console platform is. . This video game has been something fans waited on for quite a while. We knew that Metroid was coming to the Nintendo Switch at some point. After all, it was a few years ago that we got Metroid Prime 4’s big reveal. While that game is still seemingly in limbo, we instead have Metroid Dread to tie us over. Fans have been loving this game, and it shows from sales records alone.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Animal Crossing: New Horizons First Paid DLC Announced

During last month’s Nintendo Direct stream, it was announced that an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct would be coming in October, featuring 20 minutes of announcements regarding the beloved title. How many announcements? Those who have played the game extensively, sadly, weren’t expecting much. Today will go down in history as the day Nintendo earned the trust of Animal Crossing fans back because that 20-minute presentation was jam-packed with content. Everything fans wanted is back–missing characters, additional items, more content. A free update coming November 5 will change the face of the game forever. On top of that, the game announced its first paid DLC content, titled Happy Home Paradise.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct Scheduled For Today

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was teased during September’s Nintendo Direct. It didn’t unveil much of anything outside of teasing Brewster. However, what the Nintendo Direct video upload did showcase is the fact that there is an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct scheduled for this month. Today we get to see the reveal happen, and it’s set to take place at 10:00 AM ET. Of course, you can catch the stream in the video embedded above. Otherwise, you can go to Nintendo’s official YouTube page here.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: Hanubia Collectibles | How To Find All Energy & Missile Tanks

The second smallest area of is also its last. Samus’s long adventure culminates here, and there’s only a handful of items to uncover. Unlock the miniature area of Elun, Hanubia is actually pretty big — but you’ll only have access to a small cross-section of the surface before certain story events take over. Once you’re on the path to fight the last boss, you’re free to start unlocking the last few items in this area. Try to remember that the Morphball can Shinespark too.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Elden Ring Has Been Delayed Pushing The Game To February 2022

Delays are never fun to hear but are necessary for development studios. To deliver a solid product, a delay or two might be required. Unfortunately, fans of Elden Ring have to wait a bit longer before they can get their hands on the game. Today, we’re finding out that the game has been delayed. Fortunately, it’s not a massive delay pushing the game back multiple months or to an undetermined date. Instead, this delay will only move the game back by a month.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Animal Crossing: Expansions Need To Be More Regular

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ most recently announced update and DLC Happy Home Paradise has enthused fans of the franchise, but can Nintendo continue the hype?. March 2020 brought the latest installment of the Animal Crossing franchise and at first, updates were strong, pulling players back in each time. Spring brought the introduction of shrubbery and the museum’s art gallery. Summer offered a major update with the ability to swim, an expansion of sea creatures at the museum, and the reintroduction of the character Pascal. These updates were exciting and took the internet by storm each time, with players eager to discuss their new experiences with the game. Fall and winter were similarly exciting with the changing seasons in the game, bringing new items and scenery to players’ islands. However, each year only has so many seasons before they come right back around again. This fact seemed to hinder the strong momentum Animal Crossing: New Horizons started out with.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Dying Light Getting a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Patch

Just because a title is six years old, doesn’t mean the content updates have to stop. Yesterday, the Dying Light Hellraid DLC was announced–and as if that isn’t enough to drive long-time fans wild, something bigger is on the horizon. The official Dying Light Twitter account, the dev team is currently working on a current-generation patch, ready to bring the classic survival horror title to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This, despite earlier confirmation from a member of the development team that a current-gen upgrade wouldn’t be happening until Dying Light 2 Stay Human was completed. A Nintendo Switch port was announced in August.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6: How To Unlock The Flying Car | Angelito FW Turbo Location Guide

The vast nation of Far Cry 6 is home to many secrets — including a haunted castle and an unlockable ghost panther. There’s so much stuff to discover, many players are probably going to miss one of the best treasures in the entire game. We aren’t talking about the awesome Resolver Weapons or Supremos, which you can purchase (or find in-game) through separate means. The trickiest treasure to find is this hilarious flying car.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy