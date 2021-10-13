CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleon, OH

Napoleon Municipal Court

Crescent-News
 6 days ago

Julius Fonseca, 56, Napoleon, was arraigned by video on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and requested a court appointed attorney. The court determined he qualified for a court appointed attorney and Joseph Salmon represented him. He was released on his own recognizance and advised not to have any contact with Tony Fonseca and to reside at the Lyons, Ohio residence. A preliminary hearing was set for 1:45 p.m., Thursday, and was given one opportunity to collect personal clothing and belongings by contacting the Napoleon Police to accompany him.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command condemned the...
MILITARY
CNN

More than a third of Chicago police officers defy city vaccine mandate

(CNN) — About 4,500 Chicago police officers didn't report their vaccination status by October 15 as mandated by the city, officials said Monday. That means roughly 35 percent of the city's 12,770 officers could be placed on no-pay status in the foreseeable future. The Chicago Police Department had the lowest...
CHICAGO, IL

