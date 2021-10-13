Napoleon Municipal Court

Julius Fonseca, 56, Napoleon, was arraigned by video on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and requested a court appointed attorney. The court determined he qualified for a court appointed attorney and Joseph Salmon represented him. He was released on his own recognizance and advised not to have any contact with Tony Fonseca and to reside at the Lyons, Ohio residence. A preliminary hearing was set for 1:45 p.m., Thursday, and was given one opportunity to collect personal clothing and belongings by contacting the Napoleon Police to accompany him.