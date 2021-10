Manchester United slipped to a damaging defeat to Leicester who scored two late goals to seal a thrilling 4-2 win in the Premier League. Mason Greenwood opened the scoring with a stunning strike from the angle of the box that arrowed into the top corner but it was cancelled out by another moment of magic when Youri Tielemans floated a remarkable shot over David de Gea in an entertaining first half at the King Power. Tielemans was denied a second after De Gea tipped his placed shot around the post as Leicester increased the pressure. The Manchester United goalkeeper was...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO