CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Close a narrow car park in the heart of Groningen: “This will limit the number of cars in the center”

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroningen City Council does not rule out the possibility of replacing parked cars with homes. “This could be a solution,” says Alderman Roland van der Schaaf (PvdA) of Wenen. It is a complex place to build. It’s right next to the Vismarkt, so you have to be creative. There is no ready-made plan for the garage yet. The space will initially be used as a bicycle parking garage.

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
wizmnews.com

Number of parking permits in La Crosse might be limited

For every driver in La Crosse who complains that there’s never enough parking space downtown, city leaders point out that the ramps have many spaces available for sale. A report presented Monday to the Board of Public Works suggested more than 2,000 permits for ramp parking are available. La Crosse parking coordinator Greg Elsen said that number is deceptive.
LA CROSSE, WI
CBS New York

Harrison Town Zoning Board Allows Construction On $1 Million New Home To Proceed

HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The town zoning board in Harrison voted Thursday night to allow construction on a $1 million new home to proceed. Nearby homeowners argued the lot was wrongly subdivided, the building permit was improperly issued and the five-bedroom house should be torn down. READ MORE: Fight Over A Big House On A Small Lot Heats Up In Harrison After siding with concerned residents in July, the board reversed course Thursday. Neighbors say they’ll meet with lawyers to decide the next step.
HARRISON, NY
Nashville Scene

Open Streets Closes North Nashville to Cars, Welcomes Bikes and Pedestrians

On the afternoon of Oct. 17, Buchanan Street will be closed to cars so North Nashville residents and visitors can dance, play, bike and shop in the streets. It’s part of the Open Streets program organized by transit advocacy organization Walk Bike Nashville, and it came together with the assistance of North Nashville businesses and community leaders.
NASHVILLE, TN
roselawgroupreporter.com

Developer wants to build more than 300 apartments east of Walmart in Maricopa

A Minnesota-based developer has submitted pre-application documents to build a 312-unit apartment community at Porter and Applegate roads, north of the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway, near Walmart. The proposed development by Real Estate Equities would be a 312-unit, multi-family housing development. It would require a zoning change for 13 acres at...
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cars#Bicycle Parking#Parking Garage#Groningen City Council#Wenen
southjerseyobserver.com

Used Car Lot Proposed for Runnemede’s Closed TD Bank

The Runnemede Joint Land Use Board will hear an application of Runnemede Associates, LLC on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Runnemede Borough Hall for a use variance of the Borough’s land development ordinance to permit used automobile sales on the property known as 129 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede.
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
providencejournal.com

Providence club ordered closed after gunfire hits 3 cars

PROVIDENCE — A Broad Street club was ordered closed Saturday night after someone opened fire outside the establishment. Officers responded to the Parkview Restaurant & Lounge at 1228 Broad St. around 8:45 p.m. Saturday after hearing a barrage of gunshots, according to Providence Police Cmdr.Thomas Verdi. A witness told the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
waghostwriter.com

Electric Car charging stations park themselves at WA

During the summer of 2021, Westford agreed on placing electric car charging stations at WA, and is currently in the process of completing this project. Soon, these electric car charging stations in front of WA will be usable after they are connected to an energy source, replenishing the battery of electric cars throughout the day.
WESTFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Apple Hill Traffic Impacted By New Project Aimed To Make Highway 50 Safer

SACRAMENTO (CBS) — When the weather changes from summer to fall, peak season in Apple Hill is underway. From Mid-August to December, visitors come to farms at Apple Hill for apple picking, local vendors, food and activities. Now, they do it without a left turn. The explanation: The Camino Highway Safety Project. As the name suggests, it’s in the works to make U.S. Highway 50 safer. “The key thing for the county and Apple Hill folks was to make sure that the weekend traffic was open, number one,” said Steve Nelson, Caltrans public information officer. The bulk of the project is to replace medians...
SACRAMENTO, CA
BBC

Car transporter fire closes M27/M3 Chilworth link road

A fire has engulfed a car transporter and led to the closure of the link road from the M27 to the M3 during the morning rush hour. The car transporter, carrying eight cars, caught fire on the M3 at Chilworth shortly before 07:00 BST. The link road between the M27,...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Sandwell car park plans refused for proposing too much parking

Plans for a multi-storey car park and shops have been turned down for proposing too much parking. The £80m scheme also included 201 apartments, bars and office space on land in Sandwell, near the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital. A 1,323 space car park was part of the scheme and...
TRAFFIC
Saipan Tribune

Fuel surpasses $5 mark

The CNMI has officially surpassed the $5 mark in fuel prices, with oil companies raising their prices another 10 cents over the weekend. Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.
TRAFFIC
Union Leader

Car crashes into Blake's in Manchester; restaurant temporarily closed

Manchester fire officials say one man suffered scrapes and bruises when a car crashed through the front of Blake’s Restaurant and Ice Cream at 353 Main St. around 12:40 p.m. Sunday. According to Manchester Battalion Chief Bob Beaudet, the car left the roadway, jumped the curb, went through a fenced-in...
MANCHESTER, NH
KXRM

South Academy Blvd Closed for Multi-Car Crash

COLORADO SPRINGS – Both lanes of traffic are closed on South Academy Boulevard from Airport Road to Wentworth Drive for a multi-vehicle crash. UPDATE 8:37 P.M.: Colorado Springs Police says they are investigating alcohol and speed as factors in the crash. CSPD reports eight cars were involved in the crash and two people were transported […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
lifewire.com

How to Find Your Parked Car With Google Maps

There is nothing more frustrating than not being able to find your car in a large parking lot when you're traveling. Thankfully, it's easy to find your parked car with Google Maps, so long as you plan ahead. Remember to Save Your Parked Car Location. So long as you have...
CELL PHONES
CBS San Francisco

Car Fleeing CHP Causes AC Transit Bus to Plow Into Oakland Home

OAKLAND (KPIX) — An Oakland resident got quite a scare when a car involved in a CHP pursuit caused an AC Transit bus to plow into his home on the corner of 10th and Market streets Friday afternoon. Luckily the homeowner, Daryl Meshack, wasn’t hurt but he said he was upstairs in his home at the time of the crash. Meshack is a disabled Vietnam Veteran, bound to a wheelchair, and he tried to get people’s attention after the AC bus came to a stop in the living room. “I’m looking at everybody, I could read your lips and everybody...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy