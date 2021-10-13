Close a narrow car park in the heart of Groningen: “This will limit the number of cars in the center”

SACRAMENTO (CBS) — When the weather changes from summer to fall, peak season in Apple Hill is underway. From Mid-August to December, visitors come to farms at Apple Hill for apple picking, local vendors, food and activities. Now, they do it without a left turn. The explanation: The Camino Highway Safety Project. As the name suggests, it’s in the works to make U.S. Highway 50 safer. “The key thing for the county and Apple Hill folks was to make sure that the weekend traffic was open, number one,” said Steve Nelson, Caltrans public information officer. The bulk of the project is to replace medians...

