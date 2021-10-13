Close a narrow car park in the heart of Groningen: “This will limit the number of cars in the center”
Groningen City Council does not rule out the possibility of replacing parked cars with homes. “This could be a solution,” says Alderman Roland van der Schaaf (PvdA) of Wenen. It is a complex place to build. It’s right next to the Vismarkt, so you have to be creative. There is no ready-made plan for the garage yet. The space will initially be used as a bicycle parking garage.www.taylordailypress.net
