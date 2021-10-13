Acer announces new PCs, including laptop that creates 3D projections of 2D models

Acer just finished up its holiday press conference, during the live stream the company revealed some upcoming products hitting the market this holiday and beyond. First up, Acer is looking to expand its antimicrobial PC line up, which are PCs that are resistant to germs and are a pretty big market currently. Its first new antimicrobial PC is the TravelMate Spin P4, which features a 14-inch FHD display, silver colour design, 11th-gen vPro processors, up to a 1TB M.2 SSD and more. The device weighs in at about 3.37 pounds and features Thunderbolt 4 and RJ45 Ethernet ports, it also comes with a 4G LTE option. The TravelMate Spin P4 is set to release sometime in January 2022 for $1,099.99 USD.

