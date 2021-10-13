Acer announces new PCs, including laptop that creates 3D projections of 2D models
During a virtual event on October 13th, Acer revealed several new laptops and Chromebooks. Several announcements expand on the company’s previous announcements from May. For example, Acer showed off now ConceptD notebooks, including the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition (pictured above), which adopts the SpatialLabs stereoscopic 3D technology Acer announced in the spring. Acer bills the tech as a helpful tool for creators who make 3D models on their computer — SpatialLabs lets users manipulate a digital model in 3D using a special display and eye-tracking technology.mobilesyrup.com
