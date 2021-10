Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike has been doing very well fishing the shallow-water gags west of Aripeka. His anglers have been throwing large diving plugs over hard bottom in 9 to 12 feet of water. His most recent trip produced 16 fish, with a dozen being keeper-sized fish. All were released. The same trip produced 10 Spanish mackerel, which were grabbing the large grouper plugs. Inshore, there are plenty of reds working the Pasco shorelines over rocks and oyster beds, but creek mouths have been particularly productive. Live sardines are working best. Over the past week, some larger trout have moved in and are mixing with the reds around the creeks. Fish 18 to 22 inches were taken by his anglers while going for redfish.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO