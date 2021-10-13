CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Suspicious-Looking Box at Oregon Library Turns Out Hilarious

By Woody
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Of all the things someone might leave at a library, who would expect a box of books? Can't be that simple, right? Ha! That's just what happened when a "suspicious-looking" styrofoam box was left at a library in the little town of Sisters, OR. The cops were called, then the bomb squad arrived...once they got the box x-rayed, they could see it was just a box of books...you know...for the library. Better safe than sorry, I reckon. Full story from KTVZ News Channel 21 HERE.

975kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 KISS FM

Local Hen is 1 in 1000!

They say that laying a double yolked egg is one in one thousand odds, so what would a hen that lays five eggs with double yolks? I am not really sure, but I have found one! My chickens started laying their first batches of eggs this summer and everything was going as planned. They all seemed to be doing well and laying perfectly on schedule. It wasn't until they had been laying consistently for about a month I noticed something was different. One of the hens seemed to be laying larger eggs than the rest and by larger I mean quite a bit larger.
ANIMALS
97.5 KISS FM

Benton City Hosting Halloween for Kids

It seems as though this Halloween might just be one for the books, everyone is really going above and beyond and going all out. The yards are decorated to the very extreme and people are getting very extravagant with their costumes. One thing that will be worth checking out will be the celebration out in Benton City. They ALWAYS go above and beyond but this year there seems to be more people planning on coming out.
BENTON CITY, WA
97.5 KISS FM

Neighbors Help Neighbors in Tri-Cities With Use of The Nextdoor App

Are you a fan of the app Nextdoor? Are you even familiar with it?. Nextdoor is very useful to neighbors. It's a wonderful way to stay connected with what's happening on your neighborhood. Whether it's a problem, something new, yard sale, vaccination map, whatever, the app is incredibly helpful in staying connected to your neighborhood and others.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sisters, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Sisters, OR
Local
Oregon Government
97.5 KISS FM

Terrifying Ghost Towns in WA That Might Freak You Out

"Get in losers, we're going GHOST TOWN HUNTING!" - Me October means talking about ghosts, goblins, and Halloween trick or treating. Others might add "looking for ghost towns" to that list, and by others I mean me! I want to go explore a real live ghost town in the state of Washington that's not too far from Yakima Valley, so I did a little researchin' on the internets.
WASHINGTON STATE
97.5 KISS FM

Can Your Your Tires Handle Another Horrendous Washington Winter? Penny Test.

Are your tires ok for another winter in the PNW? Sadly, I have no idea. I'm embarrassed to admit that I don't know anything about car tires. I don't know how much air is supposed to be in one. I know that I have a tire gauge in my glove compartment. I think the last time I saw it was when I moved items from my old vehicle into the new one, when I purchased it.
CARS
97.5 KISS FM

How to Get Fresh Cut or Grow Dahlias This Spring

We've been doing some serious landscaping around our house, and now we find ourselves with extra room for plants and flowers. We love our Zinnias and our Delphinium, but I'm thinking we could use some Dahlias!. There's a place in Kennewick called Columbia River Dahlias at 3807 South Cascade Street....
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Billionaires#Guns#Ktvz News Channel 21#Mcdonald
97.5 KISS FM

Over 5 Days, Wine-Loving Man Victimizes the Same Store in Pasco

A Pasco man is behind bars after a series of thefts at the same store. Your wine cellar can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The madness has finally ended after a nearly week-long shoplifting spree. Where most serial thieves would strategically vary the locations of their heists, one man pillaged the same store time after time; and on a daily basis.
PASCO, WA
97.5 KISS FM

If You See Money On Your Windshield, Call Kennewick Police

You've just come out of the Columbia Center Mall and you see some cash on your windshield. Your first reaction is to grab it but it might not be a good idea. I saw a posting on a Facebook page out of Kalispell Montana where police were warning drivers about this particular trick that could put you in danger.
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
97.5 KISS FM

Old Richland Hotel Targeted Next For “Mini” Apartments

Another Richland Hotel is being targeted for potential conversion into "mini" apartments. The newest project could provide some gorgeous views along the Columbia River and Howard Amon Park. The old Shilo inn which is currently the Riverfront Hotel is now earmarked for a potential renovation into "mini-apartments" according to an...
RICHLAND, OR
97.5 KISS FM

Affordable Pet Pedicures Offered at 3 Tri-Cities Locations

Why make a full-blown appointment for your pet to have his or her nails trimmed? Leave the vet appointments for the big deals. Today, your cat or dog can get a pedicure just like we get at the nail salon. If you notice that your cat's or dog's nails need to be trimmed, bring them to one of three locations of The Nail Place.
PETS
97.5 KISS FM

Crumbl Cookie Announces Upcoming 3rd Location In Pasco!

Have you been to Crumbl Cookie in Richland or Kennewick yet? My wife and I are hooked on their yummy creations and now a new location has officially been announced for Pasco. The first location for Crumbl Cookie is in the Queensgate area in Vintner Square in Richland and they recently opened another location on Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick.
PASCO, WA
97.5 KISS FM

Final Tomato Freeze Warning!

After a long, hot summer, tomato plants seemed to have suffered across the Tri-cities and protecting the last of the die-hard fruits is a do or die. Now is the time, if you have any promising prospects to get them in and get them safe! There is a freeze warning in effect for our area, starting late Monday night and effective through Tuesday morning.
AGRICULTURE
97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy