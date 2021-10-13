HP 3D printing tech & nTopology design software enables prosthetic device manufacture in Guatemala
A non-profit provider of prosthetics is harnessing nTopology design software and HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology to support amputees in northern Guatemala. LifeNabled is based in Raleigh, North Carolina and was founded by husband and wife duo Brent and Meredith Wright to support patients in Guatemala who don’t have the means to afford prosthetic care. Over the past 15 years, LifeNabled has treated hundreds of patients, but since the traditional fabrication techniques involved in manufacturing prosthetics was taking its toll on the team, they have now decided to embrace additive manufacturing.www.tctmagazine.com
