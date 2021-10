More stimulus money dropped last week as the latest payment from the American Rescue Plan Act was doled out to parents across the country. The legislation beefed up the nation’s child tax credit to $3,600 for every child below the age of six, and $3,000 for children ages 6-17. These credits began hitting parents’ bank accounts through direct deposit or mailboxes via written checks in July, and the monthly installments continue through the end of the year.

INCOME TAX ・ 14 HOURS AGO