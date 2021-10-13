CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Zakk Wylde Once Pranked Ozzy Osbourne Hiding Sh-t in His Sofa

By Chad Childers
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The album may have been called , but there were plenty of tears to be had with a revenge shit-filled prank that occurred between Ozzy Osbourne's touring band at the time and the Prince of Darkness, according to a story shared by Zakk Wylde in the latest edition of Metal Hammer.

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
societyofrock.com

Ozzy Osbourne Gets Tony Iommi And Eric Clapton For Next Album

The Prince of Darkness is taking his new music to the next level by featuring some of the greatest guitar legends to walk this planet on his upcoming album. He’s collaborating with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, and longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde on the follow-up to 2020’s “Ordinary Man”.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Kerrang

Ozzy Osbourne confirms guest guitarists on next solo album

The follow-up to 2020’s awesome Ordinary Man album is looking even. star-studded now, with Ozzy Osbourne confirming new guitar guests following last year’s news that The Prince Of Darkness was working with Metallica​’s Rob Trujillo, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith. In the latest episode...
MUSIC
Lincoln Journal Star

Zakk Wylde talks riffs, rock and Ozzy as a powerlifter

For Zakk Wylde, the riff is the thing. That’s true when he’s playing guitar with Ozzy Osbourne, and is even more important when he’s writing songs, recording and playing with his band Black Label Society. And, Wylde said, those short, repeated chord progressions have been at the core of rock...
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. 'Wouldn't Say No' If OZZY OSBOURNE Asked Him To Play In His Band Again

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., who joined Ozzy Osbourne's band a decade ago, was asked in a new interview with Guitar World how he found out he was no longer in the legendary heavy metal singer's group. "Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager] called me at home," he said. "I was kind of expecting it. They had announced a festival, and I was waiting to hear back what was going to happen. And then eventually, she gave me a call. I think it was in the middle of the night, because we have such a time zone difference. She called me in Greece, and said, 'I just wanted to let you know personally, so you don't find out online, we're going to do the farewell tour, and Zakk is coming back for that.' And I was, like, 'No worries at all. No problem.' And I thanked her for everything they had done for me. We're still on good terms, so, no problem at all."
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Thank the Dark Lord: Ozzy Osbourne Credits Devil Worship for Warding Off Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne gave props to the most low, Satan, for protecting him from Covid-19. In a cheeky statement sent to Metal Hammer, Osbourne credited Satan for protecting him during the pandemic, even as other members of his family caught the coronavirus: “My wife had the virus; my daughter had the virus and I never got it,” he quipped. “Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pranks#Tupperware
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida Kallet Theater welcomes Ozzmosis, an Ozzy Osbourne tribute show, on Halloween Eve

Oneida, N.Y. — Entertainment Services presents Ozzmosis, a world-class tribute show to Ozzy Osbourne, at the Oneida Kallet Civic Center on Halloween Eve, Oct. 30. Ozzmosis is a new production that redefines the boundaries of a tribute band, capturing the essence of the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. Officials say it is the closest recreation around of the rock star in his prime years. The members of the band take great pride in creating the next best thing to a live Ozzy performance that “transports you through time to experience the energy of Ozzy Osbourne,” according to Entertainment Services. As the song says, “You can’t kill rock-n-roll, it’s here to stay!” Ozzmosis proves it every time.
ONEIDA, NY
Effingham Radio

Quick Takes: Guns N’ Roses & Wolfgang Van Halen, Pearl Jam, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl

Guns N' Roses welcomed Wolfgang Van Halen on stage Saturday night (October 2nd) to play on their show-closing tune, “Paradise City.” Van Halen's band Mammoth WVH has served as the tour's opening act and the Hollywood, Florida show at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino marked their first time Van Halen sat in with the band. Frontman, Axl Rose told the crowd: “Wolfgang Van Halen. Do you know how cool it is to say that? That's f***ing cool. You don't understand. We're talking legacy.” (Loudwire)
MUSIC
bravewords.com

OZZY OSBOURNE – New Album “To Be Similar In Tone” To Ordinary Man

Ozzy Osbourne spoke to Metal Hammer about the follow-up to 2020’s Ordinary Man album and has stated 15 were recorded for the record. Ozzy said, “It’s going to be similar in tone to Ordinary Man, but I can’t describe it completely. I’ve not heard it for a while because it keeps going over to the next person to add their parts – we’re fucking around with it all the time.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Prank
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Z94

Ozzy Osbourne Shares 3 Rare Cuts for ‘Down to Earth’ 20th Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Down to Earth by releasing three rare tracks on a special edition version of the classic Ozzy solo album. Down to Earth was originally released on October 16, 2001, and it features contributors such as Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo and Mike Bordin; it contains powerful rockers such as "Facing Hell" and "Gets Me Through."
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Ozzy Osbourne Has 15 Songs Recorded for Next Album

Fans concerned about Ozzy Osbourne’s ongoing health woes can rest a little easier knowing that the Prince of Darkness is taking full advantage of the down time, continuing to work on the follow-up to his widely loved 2020 comeback album, Ordinary Man. Ozzy’s new record is once against being produced...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

OZZY OSBOURNE's New Album Will Be 'Similar In Tone' To 'Ordinary Man'

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed to Metal Hammer magazine that 15 songs have been recorded for his upcoming follow-up to 2020's "Ordinary Man" album. He is once again working with producer Andrew Watt on the "work-in-progress" LP, which will include guest appearances by Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde.
MUSIC
Revolver

Ozzy Osbourne Says Satan Kept Him Safe From COVID-19

Shop for heavy-music vinyl, apparel, toys and more — including classic Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath albums— over at our store. Ozzy Osbourne gave a shout-out to a special someone down below for keeping him safe from COVID-19. In a recent statement shared with Metal Hammer, The Prince of Darkness cheekily credited his life-long devotion to the almighty Satan for preventing him from catching the virus while members of his family weren't as lucky.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy