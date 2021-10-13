CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Investigation suspects drug use a factor in fatal crash in Tyrone Township

By The Livingston Post
thelivingstonpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single-vehicle accident on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tyrone Township claimed the life of the passenger in a 2007 GMC Savanah van. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 5:50 p.m. to the crash site on Rohn Road west of Tipsico Lake Road. The investigation reveals that the 53-year-old Grand Blanc man driving the 2007 GMC Savanah van east on Rohn Road crossed over the westbound lane and left the roadway to the north before striking a large tree.

