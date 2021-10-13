CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Santana, ‘Blessings and Miracles': Album Review

By Michael Gallucci
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carlos Santana has spent the past decade or so getting back to his roots after a run of all-star collaboration albums made him a chart-topping and Grammy-winning superstar at the turn of the century. His last album, 2019's Africa Speaks, was a purely Latin rock record made with drummer wife Cindy Blackman and producer Rick Rubin; the one before that, Santana IV, featured members from the Santana band's classic '70s lineup.

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Liz Cooper – Hot Sass

Before September 3rd, 2021, the world had a band called Liz Cooper & The Stampedes. After September 3rd, 2021, the world has a rockstar named Liz Cooper. Distancing herself from an already-experimental sound with The Stampedes, Cooper’s recent lonesome escapades have given her a chance to further distinguish herself in the eyes of listeners. This is exactly what she has done with her debut solo album, Hot Sass. An electric symphony of punk and funk, of collectedness and chaos and pain and pleasure, this project winds down a puzzling path of genre, sound and emotion.
MUSIC
suindependent.com

Album Review: Ignite The Sky By Bloody Heels

There’s a resurgence going on in hard rock with a lot of bands bringing back the style of music that defined the bands of the 80s and early 90s, what sets the new breed of hard rock bands apart from the bands that influenced them is a distinctly more attitude driven and slightly more aggressive sound which keeps them from sounding like tribute bands. Bloody Heels definitely have their musical roots in the style of the classic bands but their sound is a lot more modern than a lot of their contemporaries.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Ministry – Moral Hygiene

It’s hard to believe that industrial legends Ministry have been around (in one incarnation or another) for forty years but here they are in 2021, returning with their fifteenth full length studio album. Another title including amusing wordplay, Moral Hygiene (Nuclear Blast Records) is yet another solid release by Al Jourgensen and co. and features a few surprises along the way.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Winwood
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
G Eazy
metalinjection

Album Review: TRIVIUM In The Court Of The Dragon

Trivium are like the Kardashians of heavy metal. One is certain to see their name a lot, whether you love 'em or hate 'em. They're just a successful band with quite a few sales and scores of iconic tours under their belt. And then there's the ever-present personality of frontman and prolific Twitch stream Matt Heafy, whose musical résumé is only growing. So for all the success and accolades, Trivium has accrued, how does their latest full length measure up?
ROCK MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Santana’s ‘Blessings’ is a family affair, plus Bay Area’s Remi Wolf is effortlessly cool on debut album

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Carlos Santana, “Blessings and Miracles” (BMG) The latest album from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and San Francisco icon follows a similar formula to 1999’s triumphant “Supernatural,” with a guest list that is just as sparkling. Among the collaborators are Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, reigning country music prince Chris Stapleton and superproducer Rick Rubin. Even Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas is back — on The Chronicle’s previously named Song of the Moment, “Move.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
UPI News

Carlos Santana, Chris Stapleton team up for new track 'Joy'

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Carlos Santana and Chris Stapleton have joined forces for a new song titled "Joy." Santana uploaded an animated lyric video for the song to his offfical YouTube channel on Monday. "Joy" will appear on Santana's upcoming album Blessings and Miracles, which will be released on Friday.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: SpermChurch – merdeka atau mati

Part of the joy of music is that one never has to justify their output to another person. While the interviews and reviews will certainly come, and they will attempt to give a justification for the choices an artist makes, there doesn’t need to be a reason beyond “it was cool.” At the same time, unless something truly is that cool or is so absolutely compelling, can it go beyond a need for explanation. Unfortunately for SpermChurch’s latest record, merdeka atau mati, the experimentation on the album isn’t bold enough to surpass the need for explanation. When listening to the record itself, the reasons for its existence are not entirely clear.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miracles#Latin#Matchbox Twenty#Arista#Abraxas
theyoungfolks.com

Album Review: Astrid Swan Releases ‘D/other’

Finnish singer-songwriter Astrid Swan introduces her new studio album, D/other, via Soliti/Playground. The album follows 2017’s From the Bed and Beyond, which received the Teosto Award and was nominated at the Emma Awards. Talking about the album, Swan shares, “I set out to write about mothering, being a daughter and...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton Howls, Tom Morello Shreds in Dark New Song ‘The War Inside’

Tom Morello recruited a slew of A-list guests for his new solo album The Atlas Underground, from Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder to Mike Posner and Bring Me the Horizon. He also tapped into the country music world, enlisting Chris Stapleton for the track “The War Inside.” Both the song and the LP are out now. “The War Inside” opens with the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s signature tone, a flurry of staccato high-pitched notes that subsides to reveal Stapleton’s earthy vocal. “I can’t leave when I want to/I can’t see when the sun’s gonna shine,” he sings, leading up to...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Laura Jane Grace – At War With The Silverfish

Laura Jane Grace is an artist of many undeniably natural talents. In addition to her powerful songwriting for punk band Against Me!, she wrote Tranny in 2016, a memoir that captures her experience as a transgender musician. On September 22nd, she continued to share her talents in her latest EP, At War With The Silverfish.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Strand of Oaks - In Heaven (Album Review)

After suffering the loss of his wife’s mother in a car accident, along with the death of his beloved cat, Stan, Timothy Showalter moved to Austin, Texas from Philadelphia, quitting drinking in the process. As a result Strand of Oaks’ latest album ‘In Heaven’ faces grief and finds hope among the sorrow.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
chscommunicator.com

“Melodic Blue” Album Review

Who is Baby Keem? As I listened to his unique, at-times-shouty voice on his debut studio album, “The Melodic Blue,” it felt like neither of us knew. Since his rise to prominence with his breakout single “Orange Soda,” Baby Keem has been fighting to become a well-known and respected rapper with a distinct persona. “The Melodic Blue” hit new highs for Keem musically, but fell short of his previous album’s character and consistency.
THEATER & DANCE
theyoungfolks.com

Album Review: Harborcoat Releases ‘Joy Is Elusive’ LP

Lansing, Michigan-based indie rock outfit Harborcoat recently released their sophomore album, Joy Is Elusive. Explaining the album’s title, singer-songwriter/guitarist Matthew Carlson shares, “Not that joy doesn’t happen, or that we can’t find a lot of joy in life and work, but it seems it can be difficult to find these moments and hard work to sustain them. I’ve struggled with depression and anxiety all my life and it has always crept into my songwriting as a sort of veiled subtext. With this new batch of songs, I made a conscious effort to write about it more directly. They aren’t mopey or deliberately maudlin, but I think during these times people are feeling a lot of anxiety, depression, and they have been grappling with isolation. These topics are part of the human condition.”
LANSING, MI
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Matthew E. White – K Bay

It’s not that Matthew E. White doesn’t have an identity as an artist—it’s just that his identity is so hard to pin down. On one hand, he’s a singer-songwriter with a foot planted in modern indie rock, and on the other hand, he’s a purveyor of sounds from ’70s pop, soul and disco. His music doesn’t feel like a straightforward retro throw-back, nor a truly modern reinvention. They sound strange upon first listen, but his first two records are solid, with some stunning sound work and soulful performances. On his most recent album, K Bay, he takes an even greater foray into the upbeat sounds of disco. However, this doesn’t quite pan out as his dense instrumental tableau collapses under its own weight, with poor production choices and instrumental moods that rarely mesh.
MUSIC
maroonweekly.com

Album Review : The Band CAMINO

The Band CAMINO does it again with a self-titled album that can put you in your feels and at the same time make you want to dance around in your room. Only being established for six years, the Memphis-bred band has gained major success and popularity early in their career. Offering a unique sound, relatable and raw lyrics, upbeat tempos and heartfelt melodies, the band has made a name for themselves all over the country with a style that remains fluid but falls within the indie, alternative, rock, and electropop musical realms. Currently, you can catch the band on tour, opening for Dan + Shay.
THEATER & DANCE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Top 30 Grunge Albums

The precise parameters of where grunge music begins and ends is inconclusive. Even Dave Grohl, one of the central pioneers of the genre, isn't entirely positive on the matter. “I mean, I’m not entirely sure what grunge is," he told Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip in 2018. “You are grunge, my friend, you invented this shit!" Hagar insisted. “That’s just my face,” Grohl replied.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

When an artist is as well-traveled and established as Brandi Carlile, certain facets of their sound will become more appealing. She’s traversed the worlds of pop, Americana, folk and country, and people disagree on what her best mode is. Her most recent album, In These Silent Days, is one of her cleanest yet, with little in the way of country twang. Instead, it’s based in piano ballads, acoustic folk and a couple of rock songs. She’s at her best with her guitar and her own backing vocals, delivering devastating portraits of her children and love. Still, the rock songs do a good job of incorporating her vocal idiosyncrasies, and they come out decently. Sadly, the piano-based songs aren’t nearly as interesting, dragging down what could’ve been an outstanding album into “very good” territory.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy