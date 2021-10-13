CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Asus XG16AHPE portable gaming monitor almost nails it in terms of features and performance

By Allen Ngo
notebookcheck.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 15.6-inch portable monitor is the best we've seen in its size class and category for gaming purposes just as long as you're ready to drop $400 for it. Refresh rate, G-Sync, black-white response times, sRGB colors, and brightness are all on point. Though incredibly handy in theory, portable monitors...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
mspoweruser.com

Report: Windows 11 security feature can cause nearly 30% poorer game performance

Due to utilizing modern processor features better, Windows 11 has generally offered better performance on the same hardware as Windows 11. It turns out however that a new Windows 11 security feature may reverse those gains for gamers. UL benchmarks, the creator of popular 3DMark, Computer Base and PC Gamer...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Gaming#G Sync#Ui#Usb C#Ac
Beta News

Microsoft security features are hampering game performance in Windows 11

With Windows 11 now available for more people to download and install, more and more problems are starting to emerge. We've already seen a short list of known issues, and users have already complained of high memory usage by File Explorer. Another issue that is causing some annoyance is an...
SOFTWARE
TrendHunter.com

Feature-Rich eSports Monitors

The CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD165 Gaming Monitor comes as the brand's first-ever that will provide avid gamers and eSports users alike with a way to immerse themselves in a dazzling visual experience. The unit has an ultra-slim, sleek construction that is just 0.79-inches in thickness and features a 32-inch size that is surrounded by a slim bezel to put the focus on the Full QHD screen. The display has a 165Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time, while the Quantum Dot LED technology allows for vibrant, natural colors along with 100% Adobe RGB, 100% sRGB and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

ASUS Z690 ROG Strix, Maximus, TUF Gaming Alder Lake Motherboard Pricing Leaks

There have been a few pricing leaks related to Intel's upcoming Alder Lake CPUs, but if you're planning to build a PC around a 12th Gen Core CPU, there are other components to consider as well. Such as DDR5 memory (or DDR4, if going that route) and a Z690 motherboard. Mobo makers will be ready to go at launch, and at least one vendor has posted pricing for what ASUS will have to offer.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
hypebeast.com

Corsair Introduces its First Gaming Monitor, the "XENEON"

Gaming gear specialist Corsair has revealed its first monitor, offering a dazzling ultra-slim display and top-of-the-line specs. The 20mm thick 32-inch 1440P IPS panel boasts a silky-smooth refresh rate of 165 Hz and 1 millisecond response time. Support for AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync prevents dreaded screen tearing while 100% Adobe RGB provides vibrant color accuracy, and HDR400 delivers bright and vibrant images.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Benchmarked: Do Windows 11’s Security Features Really Hobble Gaming Performance?

Microsoft is taking yet more backlash over its Windows 11 launch, as recent reports indicate that buyers of new pre-built systems could purportedly lose up to 28% of their gaming performance due to frame-rate-crushing security measures. That has gamers up in arms, so we did several rounds of testing in our labs with some of the best CPUs for gaming from Intel and AMD.
SOFTWARE
IGN

Daily Deals: Score an Alienware RTX 3060 Gaming PC for $1299, RTX 3070 for $1599, ASUS RTX 3080 PC for $1999

If you were to buy an RTX 30 series video card today, you'd still be paying way, way over MSRP. However, buying a pre-built RTX 30 series equipped gaming PC is another story; you might actually find one at a good discount. There are some new price drops today from Dell, HP, and Best Buy. The RTX 3060 video card is very well priced and offers enough power for most people. The RTX 3080 video card is for those of you who want to push 4K at 60fps or higher, or 1440p at 240fps or higher. Both options are on sale today.
COMPUTERS
Photography Life

ASUS ProArt PA32UCG Monitor

With its “ProArt” series, ASUS has been targeting the creative field with all kinds of high-quality computer parts and accessories. Its monitor line-up is quite well-known by now, with everything from beginner-level IPS displays all the way to high-end monitors for color-accurate work. Ever since I reviewed the ASUS ProArt PA278QV, I have been curious about how well the high-end ASUS monitors measure up for serious post-processing needs, so when I found out that ASUS released its newest ProArt PA32UCG monitor, I wanted to give it a shot. With its $5K price tag, this monitor is by no means cheap, so let’s see what it has to offer, especially when compared to its competition.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

CORSAIR Xeneon 32QHD165 gaming monitor features a fast IPS display & a 165 Hz refresh rate

Eliminate waits between your next frame and distractions from motion blurs with the CORSAIR Xeneon 32QHD165 gaming monitor. Equipped with a fast IPS display and quantum dot technology, this gaming monitor delivers vivid, natural colors and lifelike visions. In fact, the quantum dot technology improves color accuracy and overall image quality. Moreover, the CORSAIR Xeneon 32QHD165 features a 165 Hz refresh rate and lightning-quick 1 ms response times for an immersive gaming experience with no interruptions. Furthermore, this monitor offers excellent ergonomics. Simply slide the panel up to your preferred height, with up to 110 mm of adjustment. In fact, you can tilt the screen between -5° and 20° for maximum visibility. Finally, this monitor accommodates any desk, as it includes 4 adjustable snap-in tie downs for quick and easy cable management. Plus, with various built-in ports, you have all the accessibility you need to connect your consoles.
ELECTRONICS
hometoys.com

10 Best Curved Gaming Monitors

Gaming has gone through a number of developments and trends over the years, especially with PC gaming. These widely customizable and personalized systems let users build a computer fine-tuned to their needs. One of the main ways this is done is through the system’s display. A curved gaming monitor is...
ELECTRONICS
HEXUS.net

Samsung Odyssey G5 S32AG52 gaming monitor revealed

Samsung continues to build its gaming monitor portfolio. A new member of the stylish Odyssey series has been listed, and if a design featuring a 32-inch QHD flat screen with fast performance and VRR tech, plus HDR400, is up your alley this one may be worth a look. Hopefully it will be competitively priced.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

The Dell Inspiron 15 3501 supports Linux

With the Inspiron 15 3501, Dell has a 15.6-inch office laptop in its lineup with its technology housed in a slim, matte-black plastic case. The chassis lacks stability: The lid and the base unit in particular can be twisted a bit too much. The matte display (Full HD, IPS) offers stable viewing angles, good contrast, and decent color reproduction. However, the brightness and color-space coverage are too low.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

HTC's next VR headset leaks with a US$499 retail price

Evan Blass has leaked HTC's next VR headset, the Vive Flow. Set to be announced tomorrow, the Vive Flow will launch for US$499 and will begin shipping in early November. HTC will unveil the Vive Flow tomorrow at a live VR session, billed by the company as 'Go with the Flow'. It seems that HTC did a poor job of hiding Vive Flow assets though, because Evan Blass has leaked 25 images on Twitter.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy