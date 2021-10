Lately I’ve been testing a range product that’s been around a while, but was new to me. It’s a polymer-base target stand by the name of Hatpoint. I’m not sure why it’s called that, but the experience of using it has been positive overall. The stand arrived in a sturdy, rectangular box that’s boldly emblazoned with the Hatpoint logo. Inside were three major polymer components and hardware including an Allen wrench to put the stand together, Ikea-style. Putting six bolt/nut combos together was very simple even for my Ikea-level construction abilities. In about 10 minutes from opening the box, I had the stand assembled. So, what’s in a name? Hatpoint developer and owner John Schwend answered:

OREGON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO