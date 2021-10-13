Coachella scraps its mandatory vaccine rule and will allow people with a negative covid test

The Coachella Music Festival is pulling the plug on their original plan to enforce mandatory vaccines for ticketholders when it returns in 2022.

The fest, which makes its comeback to Indio, California April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022 after missing 2020 and 2021, will not require concertgoers to have the shot.

The festival's official Instagram page made the announcement, saying that the decision was based on recent COVID statistics.

'After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident we can update our health policy,' they said in a statement.

This goes back on an announcement made by festival owner AEG in August that there'd need to be vaccinations for everyone who bought a ticket.

The former policy -- which is still listed on the Coachella website -- requires 'full vaccination' for all fans and staff, which they define as '14 days or more following the final dose of a US FDA approved or WHO recognized vaccine against COVID-19.'

The new rules are fairly straightforward: you can either show proof of vaccination or show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the date you're attending.

The move is in line with what the state of California deems 'mega events.' These are indoor events that have an attendance of 1,000 people and outdoor events over 10,000 people.

Those events all have the same requirements: a record of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of your attendance.

AEG initially defended their August mandate by saying they thought it was in the best interest of everyone and they'd be on the 'right side of history.'

Several other recent festivals, including Chicago's Lollapalooza, Pitchfork Festival and Riot Fest, have used the same policies, mandating either vaccination proof or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The 2019 Coachella, the most recent edition of the festival, welcomed 99,000 people per day.

All events ask that people follow the state health department's guidance for masks, which requires face coverings at almost all events for unvaccinated individuals.

The state allows people to use 'digital vaccine records' to be able to show at various public events.

The state of California's health department says that it has administered over 50 million vaccines.

Over 24 million residents (71.5 percent) have been fully vaccinated, while another 2.6 million (7.9 percent) are partially vaccinated.

About 2.6 million people in Riverside County, where Indio and the festival are located, have been vaccinated.