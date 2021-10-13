CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coachella scraps its mandatory vaccine rule and will allow people with a negative covid test

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

The Coachella Music Festival is pulling the plug on their original plan to enforce mandatory vaccines for ticketholders when it returns in 2022.

The fest, which makes its comeback to Indio, California April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022 after missing 2020 and 2021, will not require concertgoers to have the shot.

The festival's official Instagram page made the announcement, saying that the decision was based on recent COVID statistics.

'After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident we can update our health policy,' they said in a statement.

This goes back on an announcement made by festival owner AEG in August that there'd need to be vaccinations for everyone who bought a ticket.

The former policy -- which is still listed on the Coachella website -- requires 'full vaccination' for all fans and staff, which they define as '14 days or more following the final dose of a US FDA approved or WHO recognized vaccine against COVID-19.'

The new rules are fairly straightforward: you can either show proof of vaccination or show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the date you're attending.

The move is in line with what the state of California deems 'mega events.' These are indoor events that have an attendance of 1,000 people and outdoor events over 10,000 people.

Those events all have the same requirements: a record of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of your attendance.

The Coachella Music Festival is pulling the plug on their original plan to enforce mandatory vaccines for ticketholders when it returns in 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEePG_0cQ8XGAR00
The fest, which makes its comeback to Indio, California April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022 after missing 2020 and 2021, will not require concertgoers to have the jab
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2Llk_0cQ8XGAR00
AEG had originally announced a vaccine mandate for Coachella ticketholders back in August

AEG initially defended their August mandate by saying they thought it was in the best interest of everyone and they'd be on the 'right side of history.'

Several other recent festivals, including Chicago's Lollapalooza, Pitchfork Festival and Riot Fest, have used the same policies, mandating either vaccination proof or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The 2019 Coachella, the most recent edition of the festival, welcomed 99,000 people per day.

All events ask that people follow the state health department's guidance for masks, which requires face coverings at almost all events for unvaccinated individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112xPc_0cQ8XGAR00
Coachella's rules are largely in line with what the state of California deems 'mega events.' These are indoor events that have an attendance of 1,000 people and outdoor events over 10,000 people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WKCD_0cQ8XGAR00
The 2019 Coachella, the most recent edition of the festival, welcomed 99,000 people per day

The state allows people to use 'digital vaccine records' to be able to show at various public events.

The state of California's health department says that it has administered over 50 million vaccines.

Over 24 million residents (71.5 percent) have been fully vaccinated, while another 2.6 million (7.9 percent) are partially vaccinated.

About 2.6 million people in Riverside County, where Indio and the festival are located, have been vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Conversation

COVID: why are people testing positive on lateral flow tests then negative on PCR?

In the UK over the last few weeks, there have been a growing number of reports of people testing positive for COVID on a lateral flow test (LFT) but then negative on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. This stands out because we’ve been led to believe that PCR tests are the “gold standard” and LFTs are crude mass-testing devices – that PCRs should pick up cases LFTs miss, not the other way around.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Instagram#Covid#Aeg
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella & Stagecoach music festival update health policy; Now accepting negative COVID test

Stagecoach and Coachella have updated its requirements to attend the 2022 festivals. Both festivals are now accepting a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event or proof of vaccination. In August 2021, AEG Presents, the parent company of Goldenvoice, announced that attendees would have to be vaccinated in order to attend its The post Coachella & Stagecoach music festival update health policy; Now accepting negative COVID test appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Coachella Actually Won’t Require COVID Vaccines

Coachella will not require coronavirus vaccinations, organizers announced Tuesday, reversing their earlier position that all attendees of the 2022 music festival would need to be immunized. The festival will now only require that ticket holders show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the festival or proof of vaccination. In a statement, Goldenvoice, which operates the festival, said, “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident we can update our health policy.” The festival sold out months ago with the vaccination requirement in place. It’s unclear if the 2020 lineup, which included headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean, will remain the same.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Punknews.org

Coachella 2022 will not require vax, will require negative test

Previously, Coachella announced that they would require proof of vaccination for entry into the 2022 installment of the festival. Earlier this week, the event stated that it will not require proof of vaccination, so long as one can provide a negative covid test taken less than 72 hours previously. A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KTLA

Coachella, Stagecoach walk back COVID vaccine proof policy, saying attendees can also enter with negative test

The Coachella and Stagecoach festivals announced this week that they will require concertgoers to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test — reversing an earlier policy that made being vaccinated the only option for entry. The initial policy, announced Aug. 12 by music events company Goldenvoice, required guests to show proof of […]
COACHELLA, CA
Mic

Coachella is hustling backwards by reversing its vaccine mandate

Coachella had a chance to be a leader, and it decided to follow the wrong trends. Festival organizers Goldenvoice not only changed its vaccine mandate to allow unvaccinated people to attend Coachella, but also extended this courtesy to anyone coming to any of its upcoming festivals over the next seven months in a reversal that is as confusing as it is harmful.
PUBLIC HEALTH
soyacincau.com

MOH: COVID-19 tests are no longer mandatory for travel to Langkawi, fully vaccinated status is still required

Following the lifting of interstate travel restrictions starting yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that it is no longer a mandatory requirement for travellers to undergo COVID-19 screening before going to Langkawi. This new ruling will take effect immediately starting today, 12th October 2021. When Langkawi reopened its...
WORLD
Design Taxi

FDA Will Reportedly Allow People To ‘Mix And Match’ COVID-19 Vaccines

If, like many, you’ve wondered, “Can I switch between COVID-19 vaccine brands?”, while you’re currently restricted from doing that, new in-depth research conducted in the US confirms that you can. As such, the US Food and Drug Administration is allowing Americans to “mix and match” COVID-19 booster shots and pick...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy