Oil fell after a four-day advance, with OPEC’s monthly report sounding a calming tone on consumption, just as Russia said it will supply Europe with as much gas as it needs. West Texas Intermediate edged lower after posting the highest close since October 2014. OPEC revised down its estimate for oil demand this year in its monthly report. Shortly after, President Putin said Russia is ready to supply as much gas to Europe as it needs. Prices have rallied in recent weeks on the potential for consumers to switch away from gas to oil.

TRAFFIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO