Margaret Freeman serves the ball for the Lady Elks. On East Wilkes’ back line, Peyton Mastin (2) digs the ball. RONDA — The fourth ranked team in the Western 1A standings and the No 1 ranked team in the Northwestern 1A Conference, just so happens to be the Lady Elks of Elkin High School. It has been several years since the Lady Elks have earned the title of Conference champions, and this season seems to be heading in that direction. Sitting on an 8-0 conference record and an overall record of 13-2, the Lady Elks have been on fire with a five game win streak. On Tuesday afternoon, the Lady Elks extended their win streak to six matches with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-23) win over East Wilkes.

WILKES COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO