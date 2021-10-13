2 dead after separate shootings overnight on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after separate shootings overnight on the north side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the first shooting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Wheatgrass Way near East 71st Street and Harcourt Road.

Police found 18-year-old Jahnaya Bakare suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported Bakare in critical condition to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

An IMPD spokesperson said investigators hope surveillance video in the area could help solve the case.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Charles Benner at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Charles.Benner@indy.gov .

Just before 1 a.m., IMPD officers were on patrol in the 3100 block of Graceland Avenue when they heard shots being fired. Police found a man lying in the alley and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. The coroner identified the victim as Dontez Warren, 30.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Daniel Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Daniel.Smith@indy.gov.

Police have not released information about possible suspects in either case or what might have led to the shootings.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the identities of both shooting victims.

The shootings happened hours after police found three people dead in a remote area Interstate 465 in the 4400 block of South Meridian Street.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

RELATED | 2021 Indianapolis Homicide Map | These are the people we've lost to violence in 2021

2100 block of Wheatgrass Way

3100 block of Graceland Avenue



