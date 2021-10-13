CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

[EXCLUSIVE] Acer Predator Orion 7000 first look: A sleek and powerful gaming rig

By Jason Bouwmeester
techaeris.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom time to time, we get to test out new products here at Techaeris before they’re even announced. This time, we had an EXCLUSIVE opprotunity to take a first look at the Acer Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop the company just announced at this morning’s next@acer event. We’ve only had the unit for a short time, and as it is a pre-production unit, so this will differ from our usual reviews and won’t be scored.

techaeris.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

Acer Nitro 5 review: a powerful, affordable mid-range gaming laptop

Acer - Nitro 5 15.6" Laptop -... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Acer Nitro 5 is a mid-range contender for the list of the best gaming laptops on the market at the moment. In particular, it brings with it ray tracing capabilities (a key measure of modern graphics power) to a more-affordable-than-normal price point.
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

Pharma tech lead runs a fit and oh-so-clean WFH rig [Setups]

Marc Drucker serves as an associate director and technical lead for a pharmaceutical company in Menlo Park, California. Having shifted fully to working from home, he found his computer setup — his WFH rig — running so well and looking so clean, he decided to send it in to Cult of Mac.
COMPUTERS
techaeris.com

Acer adds new Predator gaming desktop, gaming projector, and gaming desk to lineup

Earlier today at the next@acer event, Acer unveiled the Acer Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop alongside a 4K LED gaming projector and the Predator Gaming Desk. With hard-core gaming enthusiasts in mind, the new Acer Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop PCs will be available with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ overclockable processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3090 series GPUs, and up to 64 GB DDR5-4000 RAM.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

Acer Launches The Predator Orion 7000 Gaming PC With 12th Gen Intel CPUs

Acer announces its newest line of Predator Gaming PCs for release next year. The Acer Predator Orion 7000 is the first PC gaming rig utilizing Intel's newest 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. The initial release will see shipments sent to China, Europe, and the Middle East in the first quarter of 2022, while the United States will see the gaming PC in the second quarter.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer Predator#Orion#Usb 2 0#Gaming#Tb#Intel Wi Fi#Usb#Ethernet#Hdmi#Displayport Thermal#Aio#Advanced Icetunnel
PCWorld

Revealed: The first Intel 12th-gen ‘Alder Lake’ gaming rig

Acer just claimed the prize for announcing the first Intel 12th-gen “Alder Lake” gaming rig with its feature-filled Predator Orion 7000. Your wait is almost over. Sure, it’s been no secret that Intel’s Alder Lake desktop processors are in the works, but the reveal of the Acer Predator Orion 7000 confirms the new CPUs are truly imminent, since companies don’t like to tell people to stop buying what they currently sell. (Though there is value to being the first to post “first” too.)
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE review: A gaming laptop that’s safe for work

Velvety 165 Hz refresh rate in a 16-inch, 16:10 display. Port selection includes HDMI 2.1, gigabit ethernet, and dual USB-A The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is a powerful laptop whose high-refresh rate display benefits more than just gaming. Price When Reviewed. $1749.99. Best Prices Today. The Acer Predator Triton...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Acer’s first Alder Lake gaming desktop is crazy powerful and coming soon

Acer just announced its Orion 7000 gaming desktop at the Next@Acer event, and it looks like it could be one of the best gaming desktops when it launches. Although it technically sits below the Orion 9000 Acer currently offers, it’s hard to imagine a machine more powerful than the Orion 7000. It comes packed with up to an RTX 3090, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and — most critically — an Intel Alder Lake processor.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
chromeunboxed.com

Just-announced Acer Chromebook 515 hands-on and initial impressions [VIDEO]

Acer has unveiled a healthy selection of Chromebooks at their latest Global Press Event and we have hands-on with one of those devices here in the office. The Acer Chromebook 515 is the company’s latest stab at a larger 15.6-inch device and they aren’t holding back on the internals this time.
COMPUTERS
HEXUS.net

Acer announces Predator Orion 7000 (Alder Lake) gaming desktop

Acer hosted another of its Next@Acer events on Wednesday, with a number of interesting additions to its Predator gaming series on show. The pick of the crop was probably our headlining Predator Orion 7000 (P07-640) gaming desktop tower PC, but Acer also had a pair of 4k gaming projectors, and a new 55-inch gaming desk under the Predator brand for avid gamers.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Acer Predator Orion 7000 Gaming Desktops To Rumble In Early 2022 With Alder Lake, DDR5 And RTX 3090

Acer will waste no time injecting Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs into its desktop line, starting with its newly unveiled Predator Orion 7000 series PC. Built for high-end gaming, the latest addition to the Predator PC line pairs unlocked and overclockable Alder Lake processors with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, to tackle high frame rates with the image quality settings cranked to the max.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Acer’s Predator gaming projector is one of the first to support variable refresh rate

Acer’s Predator lineup of gaming products now includes two 4K projectors: the GM712 and the GD711. Focusing on the GD711 first because that’s the one Acer chose to share the most information on, it’s an LED projector that boasts up to 1,450 ANSI lumens of brightness (or 4,000 LED lumens) with HDR10 support. It supports 4K resolution in standard mode, but it stands out with its variable refresh rate (VRR) mode that’ll display a smoother image as performance fluctuates in powerful consoles, including the Xbox Series X and fast PCs.
ELECTRONICS
windowsreport.com

Driver power state failure [Windows 10, Nvidia, SSD]

Passionate about all elements related to Windows and combined with his innate curiosity, Ivan has delved deep into understanding this operating system, with a specialization in drivers and driver troubleshooting. When he's not tackling... Read more. Posted: March 2021. Driver Power State Failure is a BSoD error and it shows...
SOFTWARE
SlashGear

Acer Predator GD711 gaming projector goes 240Hz, 4K, 3D

The next most powerful projector released by Acer is aimed directly at gamers with the Acer Predator GD711. This gaming projector has the ability to project 4K UHD content, has the ability to deliver HDR10 content, and can “go full speed in FHD at up to 240Hz on PC.” This machine can also work with variable refresh rate when connected to certain PCs and next-gen consoles like Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

Acer announces new ConceptD laptops for content creators

The ConceptD line of Acer laptops is the company’s content creation-focused line, and it has a few new members. The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop features 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and a variety of graphics options, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU. Estimated reading time: 4...
COMPUTERS
techaeris.com

Four new Acer Chromebooks announced for work and school

Yesterday at next@acer, Acer unveiled a slew of new products. We’re still catching up with everything announced. On that note, Acer announced four new Chromebooks with 14- and 15.6-inch screens that are suitable for school or work. Estimated reading time: 7 minutes. The new Acer Chromebooks include two Chromebook Spin...
COMPUTERS
techaeris.com

Acer L811 is the latest 4K ultra-short throw projector to hit the market

With more people staying home to consume entertainment like movies, projectors are becoming more popular. There have already been a couple of 4K ultra-short throw projector announcements this week, and Acer is here with another. Estimated reading time: 3 minutes. Unveiled at next@acer 2021 this morning, the Acer L811 4K...
ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook Gen 6 review: Great for school or work

Chromebooks are still in a niche category but are gaining traction nonetheless within the laptop market. And that’s partially thanks to how easy Chrome OS is to use while also being an affordable option compared to some other PC brands. Lenovo has been using Chrome OS in some of its laptops for years, and we’re taking a look at their latest offering.
COMPUTERS
techaeris.com

Acer announces new antimicrobial devices

The last year and a half has been a hell of a time for everyone. Given COVID, more people are concerned with germs and cleanliness. That’s why Acer is expanding its antimicrobial device line for those looking for devices that may help them stay cleaner and maybe less germy. Estimated...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy