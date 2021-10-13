Florida Native Plant Society meets via Zoom
The Sarracenia Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will hold their virtual monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 19, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The program will be presented by Lilly Anderson-Messec. She will focus on the status of the rare and endangered Torreya tree and efforts to ensure its survival along the Apalachicola River. To request the Zoom link for the presentation, send an email to Sarracenia.nps@gmail.com. Meetings are always free and open to the public.www.thewakullanews.com
