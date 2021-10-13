CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Florida Native Plant Society meets via Zoom

thewakullanews.com
 4 days ago

The Sarracenia Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will hold their virtual monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 19, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The program will be presented by Lilly Anderson-Messec. She will focus on the status of the rare and endangered Torreya tree and efforts to ensure its survival along the Apalachicola River. To request the Zoom link for the presentation, send an email to Sarracenia.nps@gmail.com. Meetings are always free and open to the public.

www.thewakullanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
estesparknews.com

Estes Park Genealogical Society Meeting

The Estes Park Genealogical Society will meet Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Hondius Room of the Estes Valley Library with local historian, John Meissner, as he presents “Isabella Bird and the Big Thompson Players.”. Travel writer Isabella Bird arrived in territorial Colorado in September 1873, and...
ESTES PARK, CO
Petoskey News-Review

Historical society to host Zoom event on aviation in Northern Michigan

PETOSKEY — The Little Traverse Historical Society has announced a Zoom event with Barry Levine, author of "Michigan Aviation: People and Places that Changed History" at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. Join the presentation to hear about two stories from Michigan’s aviation history: A B-52 crash near Charlevoix in...
MICHIGAN STATE
southeastagnet.com

Florida Local Working Group Meetings Available through Zoom

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida wants to remind landowners about the Local Working Group Meetings. At these meetings, farmers, ranchers, forest landowners, conservation partners and the public can discuss natural resource needs and priorities for their county. Florida State Conservationist Juan Hernandez says if you can’t make it to a meeting in person, they are available through Zoom.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
wfsu.org

Identifying Native Bee Species of North Florida

When you think about bees, do you think about honeybees? Do you picture them black, yellow, and striped? In this video, we spoke with Dr. Rachel Mallinger from the University of Florida’s Entomology and Nematology Department about the native bees of north Florida. Below is a collection of bees I’ve...
FLORIDA STATE
Only In Oregon

The Story Behind Oregon’s Most Haunted House Is Beyond Terrifying

By now, you’re probably aware that Oregon has no shortage of haunted places. Perhaps one of the scariest of them all is the Flavel House in Astoria. Over the years, this mysterious mansion has played host to a number of eerie residents, both human and spectral. From hoarders to hatchets, this house has seen it […] The post The Story Behind Oregon’s Most Haunted House Is Beyond Terrifying appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Internet Sleuths Claim Tourist’s Video Showed Her ‘Holding Hands’ With Brian Laundrie at Zion National Park

The reach of Gabby Petito’s case goes far beyond her communities in New York and Florida. In fact, the case has attracted the attention of criminal justice professionals, media, and internet sleuths alike. In this digital age and with Gabby’s dreams of becoming a top “van life” vlogger, onlookers continue combing through her public profiles in the hopes that they may contain a sliver of information leading to the discovery of Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plant#Sarracenia#The News
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Society
Only In Southern California

Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Bombay Beach In Southern California

When it comes to all-time lows, both figuratively and literally, you just can’t get any lower than California’s Bombay Beach. For starters, it’s located at the southern end of the San Andreas Fault. So close, in fact, that this place has seen as many as 200 earthquakes in just one day. But that’s nothing in […] The post Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Bombay Beach In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shawnee News-Star

Tough native plants

The Japanese Peace Garden (JPG) had cracks so large small puppies and children could disappear inside them. I hope by the time this is published it has rained and the garden has become reconstituted. Shawnee is so much on the edge of the deepening drought affecting 94% of the western US. Have you seen the parade of drought maps recently?
SHAWNEE, OK
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Tour to showcase benefits of native plants

BREVARD COUNTY — In an effort to promote native plants and its benefits for the environment, the Florida Native Plant Society Conradina Chapter of South Brevard will host its 12th annual Landscaping with Florida Natives tour. The tour can be taken at individuals own pace from 9 a.m. to 3...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
menlopark.org

Garden Talk: Native Plants

Learn about plants that are low-water, low maintenance, and attractive. We will discuss a variety of plants that grow well in our area, that have year-round features that can enhance any garden. These plants will fit in well with any type of existing garden. The Garden Talk series takes place...
MENLO PARK, CA
KHON2

Native Hawaiian Plants with Cultural Significance at City Mill

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can purchase and learn more about Native Hawaiian plants that are rare and endangered at City Mill. It’s part of a new program for the eight locations. Living808 visited the Nimitz location and met up with Rick Barboza and Kelvin McKeague of Ku Maoli Ola Nursery to learn more about some of the endangered plants and their cultural significance.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy