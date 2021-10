There was not much for Coach Lance Parnell to say to his football team on Friday after a 27-0 loss to Seneca other than to look ahead a week and take a step forward. The Wildcats (2-5) were shut out for the second time this season, struggling to move the ball more than any other game. Cassville managed only 4 first downs to Seneca’s 17, and the Wildcats were outgained by the Indians, 420-96.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO