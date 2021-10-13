CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MasterChef star Courtney Roulston rings in the festive season early as she launches Coles' new Christmas range alongside renewed chef Luke Mangan

By Alisha Buaya
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

MasterChef star Courtney Roulston is kicking off Christmas festivities early this year.

On Thursday, she launched Coles' new range for the holiday season at Glass Brasserie, which is headed by chef Luke Mangan in Sydney's Hilton Hotel.

The TV cook presented the supermarket chain's offers for get-togethers and reunions with family and friends ahead of Christmas time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bl9IK_0cQ8F26u00
It's the most wonderful time of the year! MasterChef star Courtney Roulston rang in the festive season early as she launched Coles' new Christmas range on Wednesday

Courtney and Luke showed off the festive spread, which included roast turkey, leg ham and pork chops.

For dessert, there was a strawberry pavlova and a yule log featuring macaroons.

She also revealed a vibrant coral-coloured gin beverage, and enjoyed a sip of it alongside Luke who held up a Mojito cocktail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zlQFN_0cQ8F26u00
Delicious: The TV cook was joined by renewed chef Luke Mangan to present the supermarket chain's offers for get-togethers and reunions with family and friends ahead of Christmastime, which included roast turkey, leg ham and pork chops
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8ENz_0cQ8F26u00
Refreshing: For dessert, there was a strawberry pavlova and a yule log. She also revealed a vibrant, coral-coloured gin beverage, and enjoyed a sip of it alongside Luke held up a Mojito cocktail

The chefs also showcased a new range of collectable MasterChef Cookware, including kitchen knives and a mini chopper.

Courtney first starred on season two of MasterChef Australia in 2010, but finished fifth before the winner Adam Liaw.

She returned for MasterChef: Back To Win last year, but was the second to leave the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjYLO_0cQ8F26u00
Goodies: The chefs also showcased a new range of collectable MasterChef Cookware, including kitchen knives and a mini chopper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4uPa_0cQ8F26u00
TV stint: Courtney first starred on season two of MasterChef Australia in 2010, but finished fifth before the winner Adam Liaw. She returned for MasterChef: Back To Win last year (pictured), but was the second to leave the competition 

In addition to her partnership with Coles, Courtney is also the head chef for the Sydney Swans AFL Team.

She has been with the footy team since 2011, working alongside the team's dietician to cook healthy and nutritious meals for players and staff.

Courtney announced her engagement to her long-term partner Sophie King in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXJSO_0cQ8F26u00
Loved up: Courtney announced her engagement to her long-term partner Sophie King in 2014. Pictured is the couple with their pet dogs

