Leesburg, VA

Leesburg Town Council approves vaccine mandate in 4-3 vote, cops threaten to quit force

By 7News Staff, Kevin Lewis
foxbaltimore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEESBURG, Va. (7News) — The debate over COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Leesburg was taken to a vote Tuesday night. The Leesburg Town Council voted 4-3 to enact a vaccine mandate for its more than 500 municipal employees, including police officers. Employees will be allowed to apply for a medical or religious exemption. Workers granted an exception will be required to take a weekly COVID test. Any non-eligible employee who does not receive full vaccination status within 90 days will likely be terminated, a town spokesperson told 7News while acknowledging that the finer details are still being sorted out.

