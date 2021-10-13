CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

100 Absolutely Incredible Photos of Maine’s Peak Foliage, 2021

By Matt James
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maine is home to hundreds of miles of beautiful rocky coastline, more mountain hiking trails than most people will walk in a lifetime and the best seafood this side of the Mississippi. But wait, there's more. Sure, folks from away will travel countless hours for the coast, the mountains and...

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seacoast Current

Have a Vulgar Maine License Plate? Get Ready to Lose It!

As dozens of new laws go into effect in Maine today, one of them is a new-ish law that bans vulgar Maine license plates. According to WGME 13, the law aims to remove profane, vulgar, sexually suggestive, racist and drug related vanity plates off of the Maine roadways. Maine previously...
Seacoast Current

10 of The Most Underrated Restaurants in Maine

Maine is growing as a food destination. There are a few with names that everyone recognizes and will travel for miles to dine at. They're great, obviously! But I wanted to know about the hidden gems, the holes in the wall. The kind of places where everyone knows your name.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

25 Places in Maine That Only Take Cash

These days cash is a four-letter word. But there are a ton of places in Maine where cash is still king. If you ask anyone under the age of 30 if they have cash on them, they'll look at you like you have three heads. But in Maine, there are dozens of places (mostly food) that still only take cash. Here's a big clue, if you are about to head into one of them. Look for an ATM nearby the place. That's a big clue that you had better have cash on ya! Here are 25 places where you better have more than a debit card in your wallet!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Entertainment
Seacoast Current

Do You Believe in Psychics? Here are 5 Well Known Maine Psychics You May Want To Talk To

Being the Halloween season, people think of ghosts and spirits more than they do any other time of year, so naturally, psychic mediums get calls to talk to the dead. My experience with psychics has always been positive. I remember one of the first ones that I ever talked to, before the age of social media and the internet. We actually spoke over the phone and the first thing she said to me was, "your Dad was a piano player, I see he is passed. He is with you all the time. Oh, he also has your dog with him." Talk about falling into bits! How could she have known that? I know that if you don't believe in this sort of thing, you'll come up with all kinds of ways how she could have known, but that information was NOWHERE to be found. I was hooked. She also brought up my recently deceased Aunt who knitted and crotched all the time. It was freaky.
MENTAL HEALTH
Seacoast Current

10 Maine Eats Deserving of National Franchising

Maine is full of restaurants and food trucks that are incredible. It almost feels selfish to keep the goods all to ourselves! We took to Facebook to find out which Maine eateries were deserving of their own franchise to be enjoyed across the country. There were dozens of suggestions that...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foliage#Hiking Trails#Mcdonald#French
Seacoast Current

Hey New Englanders If You Want Snow Tires, Better Get Them Now

I don’t know if you see talk of the supply chain in the news. When I hear talking heads on the news talk about supply chain issues it goes in one ear and out the other. When I hear that I may not be able to get parts for my car or snow tires, now they have my attention. I wrote a bit ago about the rash of catalytic converters from cars and all these things could be related. According to reporting from wmur.com, mechanics are having a tough time getting auto parts to fix cars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Seafood
Seacoast Current

Apple Cinemas Now Open in Former Cinemagic Locations in Maine and New Hampshire

One of the biggest business losses to Mainers during the pandemic was the Cinemagic movie theater chain. All eight of its theaters in New England closed permanently in February, including Cinemagic theaters in Saco, Westbrook and South Portland. The following July an announcement was made that most of those theaters had been bought and just three months later, they are reopened with a new name.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Hannaford Added Something to Their Bottled Water Packages and It’s a Game Changer

If you buy 24-packs of Hannaford brand bottled water, you may notice something different about the packaging. Something that just made things a lot easier for me. As many people here in Maine do, we buy a 24-pack of Hannaford bottled water about once a week. There's really nothing wrong with our tap water, it's more for convenience and I even refill a lot of the bottles I drink from the tap. These bad boys are heavy and awkward though so I always have a cart to push them out to the car.
LIFESTYLE
Seacoast Current

If Mainers Hosted Squid Game Here’s What We’d Play

The Korean series that is now the most-watched series on Netflix has everyone talking. For those that haven't seen it, think of a more adult Hunger Games, only the games are simple childhood games, and if you lose you will be killed. Get through all 6 games and you win A LOT of money.
TV SHOWS
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy