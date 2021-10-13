‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Trailer Features Never-Before-Seen Footage of the Fab Four
For the last few years, Peter Jackson has been working on The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary compiled from the unused and unseen footage from the recording sessions that eventually became the Beatles’ Let It Be album, including their legendary concert from the roof of the headquarters of Apple, the Beatles’ company. A small fraction of the footage was eventually compiled into a film titled Let It Be directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, but the Beatles were not especially happy with the film, and it has long been out of print on home video.b100quadcities.com
